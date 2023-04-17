Green-flagged

The Eco-School Club at St. John’s College (SJC) has received its third Green Flag, becoming the first Eco-School to be given the honor this year. The Green Flag is the top-level award recognized as a global symbol of excellence in environmental education and practice.

Gardening, flora and fauna education, community cleanups, energy conservation and recycling were some of the ways students exercised sustainable practices on their school campus. With biodiversity being one of the key parts of the Green Flag assessment, gardening and the ability to identify different types of plants are a big part of SJC’s Eco Club activities.

SJC’s teachers allowed students to take the reins during their presentation. The students spoke about their collaborations with other school clubs that resulted in an increased level of awareness and Eco Club membership during the presentation which was assessed by BREEF (Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation) Eco-Schools National Operator, Kevin Glinton and Commonwealth Brewery Sustainability Manager Kendria Ferguson.

After leading the garden tour, D’Anthen Rolle-Davis, 13, an Eco-Club member, said in the future, he hopes that all schools will engage students in programs that promote sustainability.

“I think every school should join in on this program because we learn about the big negative effects that the little things like throwing a paper on the floor can have in the long term,” said D’Anthen. “You have to know what’s happening in your environment and how you can help to save the world.”

Eliana Bowe, 12, Eco-Schools Club member, and winner of BREEF’s 2022 Young Reporters for the Environment Competition, said it was good to learn about the environment and try to give back to it rather than just enjoying it.

“This opportunity helps us to share our knowledge about the environment and also learn more about it,” said Eliana.

Teasia Munroe, 14, said raising awareness about sustainable practices like recycling and energy conservation are actions that more students can empower themselves by doing.

“We have to take the time to research and figure out what’s really going on,” said the Eco Club member. “In the Eco Club, it’s our duty to lead by example to educate others, so they would know how they can help to make the country a better place.”

The Green Flag assessment is a part of BREEF’s Eco-Schools Programme that oversees the network of recognized schools in The Bahamas. Schools that tick the boxes to qualify for the eco-friendly criteria are awarded with the distinction of being a Green Flag school.

BREEF’s Eco-Schools Bahamas (ESB) network is spread over six islands and consists of 43 schools – 18 public and 25 private schools.

Since 2009, BREEF has been running the ESB program free of charge through the support of donors including the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative. SJC is one of 14 Green Flag schools in the program.