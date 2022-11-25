Greenslade to take up new post as ambassador to South Africa

Bahamas High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Ellison Greenslade said he will serve as Bahamas ambassador to South Africa and nine other countries.

Greenslade made the announcement during a farewell dinner with staff of the High Commission in London, according to a video of the event.

“In late October, I traveled to The Bahamas for dip week; while there, I signed a new contract to serve as the ambassador to South Africa and nine African countries,” he said.

“These countries include Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Eswatini, Burundi, and Sudan.

“My contract takes effect December 1, 2022.

“The government of The Bahamas is optimistic about the prospects for our country on the African continent and Kim (his wife) and I are pleased to be a part of this vision.”

Greenslade, a former commissioner of police, was appointed high commissioner in 2017 by the former administration.

He told staff that he made great memories in London.

“We’ve engaged in life-changing work and we have walked with a queen and a king,” he said.

“We have traveled to places we never could have imagined.”