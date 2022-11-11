Funeral Service for the late Gregory Clement Ramsay 69 years of Nichols Court, Yellow Elder, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11th, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street, North. Celebrant, Fr. Glen C. Nixon. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Gregory was preceded in death by his Parents: Godfrey and Carmeta Ramsay; Brother: Mark Anthony Ramsay; Sister: Jean Ramsay-Duncombe; Nephew: Sergio Tynes.

Left to cherish his memories are his, Brother: Peter Ramsay; Sisters: Patrice Evans, Carmen Ramsay-Burley, Andrea Payant, Lauren Ramsay, Clare Rahming; Brothers-in-law: JusticeMilton Evans, Earl Rahming, LaVelle Burley, Haywood Duncombe, Herve Payant, and Derick Curtis; Nephews: Craig Ramsay Sr. (Kesha), Earvin Rahming (La’Shon), Nathan Evans (Keishanne), Earl Avery Rahming, Mark Evans, Ennis Rahming; Grand Nephew: Craig Ramsay Jr.; Nieces: Shannon Burley and Mica Evans; Grand Nieces: Diontae and Dionne Ramsay, Nylah Evans; Aunts: Paula Carey (Edward), Theresa Bligh (Keith); Uncle: Sylvester Ramsay (Val); Cousins: Michael Ramsay (Cleta), Kendal Ramsay, Deangelo Ramsay, Walter Ramsay (Rowena), Pamela and Cheryl Ramsay, Debbie Pearce (Ricardo), Karen Rolle (Kevin), Stephen Ramsay (Rita), Neil Bligh and Sons, Monique, Paul, Erika ‘Betty’ Carey, Sylvan Ramsay Jr., Velma, Magnel and Hermene Thompson and family, Keith Cleare, Kensworth Cleare (Carmen), Greg and Tyrone Cleare, Judy Munroe, Gilbertha Gaitor, Elsiemae Cleare, Antoinette Coakley and family, Stacy Christie and siblings, Glenda Roberts and siblings, Tom Roberts and family, Judith McDonald and siblings, Maurene Rahming and family, The Evans Family, The Hilltop Family, Paula Williams, The King Street Family, The Jenours, Whymms, Russells, Mary Owens and Carolyn ‘Carvie’ Gibson, Market Street Crew, Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral Family and the Junior Choir; Special Friends: Philip ‘Phil’ Smith, Leonard ‘Ladeda’ Bain (Wendy), Derick ‘Joe Blow’ Whymns, Eric “Babie” Russell, Gene Toote, Greg Armbrister, Elsa Munnings, Ms. Williams, Kenva Johnson, Rachante Colebrooke, Dionnae ‘Tiki’ Culmer, Shearese Plakaris, Nanette Regis, Jonathan Hernandez-Isaacs, Bertha Johnson; and a Host of Relatives and Friends including: Myrtle Sands and The Yellow Elder Family; Special thanks to South Beach Clinic: Dr. Gerard Deveaux, Dr. Sharinda Dean, Dr. Bain, Nurse Swaby, Mr. Starlin Neeley and the staff at South Beach Clinic.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Cremation was held. Friends may sign the book of condolences at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday November 10th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.