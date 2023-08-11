Funeral Service for the late Gregory Damon Sears “Gregs”, aged 64 of Nelson Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 12th August, 2023 at Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Sunrise Highway, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Officiating will be Fr. David Cooper assisted by other members of the clergy. Cremation was held. Interment will follow in Grand Bahama Memorial Cemetery.

Gregory was preceded in death by his Mother: Winifred Delores Sears née Finlay; 3 Brothers: Wellington Sears, Paul King, and Joseph Sears.

Left to cherish his memories are his 5 Brothers: the Honorable Alfred M. Sears, MP Fort Charlotte (Attorney Marion Bethel), Maxwell Sears (Karlene Sears), David Sears, Peter Sears (Collette McKenzie), Marvin Sears; 3 Sisters: Karen Walkin, Rev. Regina Muschett and Chinello Sears; Sister-in-Law: Deann King; 3 Step-sisters: Maureen Sands, Bernardine Rigby and Angela Saunders; Nieces: Malika Walkin, Samantha Sears, Corrine Sears, Elizabeth Sears, Ife Bethel-Sears, Nia Bethel-Sears, Shadavia Sear-Robinson, Tanya Sears, Arianna King, Ayanna Sears, Brittany Sears, Collandria Sears, Ashley King, Jennifer Sears, Annie Sears, Marie Sears; Nephews: Kevin Walkin, Lamont Walkin (Kelly Walkin), Brian Roberts (Jacqui Roberts), Bradley Sears, Adelaja Thomas, Joseph “B.J.” Sears, Shaka Sears, Jerome Sears, Mathew Sears, Kevin Sears, Terrell Sears, Max Sears, Daniel Sears; Numerous Cousins including: Naomi Bain and Charlene Dawkins-Bevans, Charles, Carlos, Jack II, Stanford, William, Sgt. Timothy (HMP), Sgt. 117 Barry Sturrup (RBPF), Bradley, Percy, Javon Bethel-Sturrup; Terrence Brown, Sr. and Robert Fowler;, Iretta Sturrup, Marilyn Brown, Lavern Sturrup, Jackie Hepburn, Audrey White (Florida), Maryann Williams-Fowler & Patricia Mansell (Florida), Ruby, Sally, Royann, Carrol, Zina, Evangelist Lavern, Donetha, Albertha Sturrup; Numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews and great grand-nieces and great grand- nephews; Other relatives: The Finlay’s, Sweetings and Saunders family; Relatives and friends: Mr. Rolle of Rolle’s Souvenir, the staff of Bank of the Bahamas especially Manager Michelle Forbes, the Straw market, Better to serve you, Doctors and nurses at the Sandilands Geriatric Ward, Mrs. Sharon Rolle-Russell Chief, Dr. Isaacs, Dr. Johnson and Dr. Adderley.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!