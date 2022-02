Gregory Derek Minnis, 61 yrs., a resident of South Wind Gardens, died at his residence on Monday, January 31, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Davania Minnis; 2 sons: Navado & Devon Minnis; 1 daughter: Natilias Minnis; 2 grandchildren: Khalil & Karion Minnis; 3 brothers: Anthony, Dwight & Clement Minnis; 5 sisters: Elaine Edgecombe, Shavonne rolle, Wendy Green, Kim Johnson & Deidre Minnis; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.