Grenada ready for the challenge from The Bahamas

The Grenada senior women’s national football team is in town and held its final practice yesterday before facing The Bahamas tonight. The two teams meet on the ‘Road to the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) Women’s Gold Cup’, starting their qualifying campaign at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium tonight.

The CONCACAF Nations League Group C match between the two teams gets underway at 7 p.m. Head Coach for Grenada Jake Rennie said that his team is ready for the clash.

“We started training since February. The preparation has been good and I am satisfied with the level where they are at now. … Mentally and physically, we are there, knowing what we have gone through – the hard training and getting the team together. We are ready,” Rennie said.

The team comes into the tournament ranked at number 167 in the latest FIFA Rankings, which came out August 2023. They’re up one spot from the previous rankings. The team last played competitively in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers in 2022, and they came away winless against Bermuda, Dominica, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Dominica. Rennie said he is happy for the chance for his team to compete again.

“The players are very motivated to be here, knowing that they are anxious to play. Our expectation for this game is to do our best and, hopefully, we come out victorious,” Rennie said.

Grenada’s captain Roneisha Frank knows the importance of winning this first game on the road.

“This game is going to be a very hard game. It is key for us to win this game, being the first game of the tournament. Winning this game will give the team motivation for the next games,” Frank said.

The striker, who also plays left wing, believes that the team is strong and added that they need to do what their coach has taught them over the last few months.

According to Rennie, the team is a young one that is made up of mainly 25-year-old and younger players.

The team arrived in The Bahamas on Monday afternoon, and Rennie said that they have settled in nicely.

The two teams face each other again on Sunday at the Kirani James Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada. That match will take place at 4 p.m.