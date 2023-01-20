Funeral Service for the Late GRETAL MAY HARVEY age 75 of Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held at New Canaan Baptist Church, Balao Road, Freeport, Grand Bahama on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Apostle Bishop Dr. Washington Williams. Interment will follow in Harbour west Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

She was predeceased by her husband: Bertram Harvey; parents: Gifford and Nancy Jolly; daughter: Sandy Harvey; brothers: Mchewitt and Royalson Jolly; nephews: Harrvington Smith and Gary Taylor.

She is survived by her sons: Kent Alrich (Makeda Thoman) Harvey and Oswald (Resheta) Harvey; daughters: Olivia Jolly and Barbara (Dwight) Hield; grandchildren: Covey Wallace, Aisha Harvey, Kent Harvey Jr., Ashanti, Ashantae, Dashia, Diamond Harvey, Tequan and Tequasha Harvey, Branique and Alisha Hield, Crista Jolly, Isaiah and Zion Sears; great grandchildren: Kalyle Hamilton, Taylor Wallace, Dillon Miller and Chazz Damcobe; sisters: Valeria Taylor and Sharon Jolly; brothers: James Jackson (Gordia), Hartwell Jolly (Turks and Caicos) and Freeman Jolly (Ingua); nieces: Carolyn and Wesley Burrows, Sheryler, Tasha (Robert Cordes), Chiva Taylor, Deandra (Kevin Hield) and Monique Arthur; nephews: Troy and Danille Taylor, ? Russell, Treemando Freeman Jr., Felando and Franardo Jolly; 25 grandnephews and 20 grandnieces; uncle: George Jolly (Nassau); adopted children: Lofton Ellis (Jimmy), Lovampe Nixon, Kashaad Williams, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nicola Sears and Inspector Mik Sears Sr. and Aggie and Patricia Bowe; adopted sisters: Edna Spencer and Rosir Taylor; adopted brother: Charie Butler; brothers-in-law: Herman (Vivan) Harvey, Rio, Evan and Caleb (Pauline) Harvey; sisters-in-law: Dottis, Enid, Ossie, Louise (John)?, and Cynthia Groover-Harvey (Florida); cousins: Roosevell, Derick, Margaret, Betty and Calvin Higgs (Nassau), John, Oswald, Marlon, Higgs, Tonet Higgs, Val Saunders, Monique Stubbs, Plaline, Williams, Medgan Knowles and Latoya McKenziie. And a host of other cousins and friends.

Viewing will be held at the Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. service time.