Grocers defiantly refuse to change prices

Grocers have refused to reflect price changes in line with new price control regulations, whose enforcement the government said took effect yesterday.

John Bostwick, the attorney representing the Retail Grocers’ Association, said last night the position remains the same as it was yesterday morning, and that is, there are still no changes to the prices.

“As far as we are concerned, the consultative process is ongoing and we are waiting to hear back from them,” he said, referencing the Davis administration.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and others in his administration met with the grocers association on October 17 to discuss the grocers’ concerns about price control changes Davis announced without consultation in a national address on October 11.

Subsequent to that, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis told reporters the grocers were asked to come back to the government with changes they could live with.

But before the government received the proposal from the association, it announced that enforcement of price control changes will start on November 1.

The government insists the policy measure is meant to “protect Bahamian families during the current cost of living crisis”.

The government is allowing a maximum 15 percent markup for wholesalers and a maximum 25 percent markup for retailers, according to the Price Control (Application to Additional Items) Regulations, 2022.

The items include canned fish, sugar, canned spaghetti, canned pigeon peas, peanut butter, ketchup, cream of wheat, oatmeal, corn flakes, macaroni and cheese, pampers, feminine napkins, eggs, bead, chicken, turkey, pork, sandwich meat.

The list also includes oranges, apples, bananas, limes, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, broccoli, carrots, white potatoes, yellow onions and green bell peppers.

The new items join baby cereal, baby formula, baby food, soups, broths, condensed milk, fresh milk, mustard, powdered detergents and soap on the price control list.

The grocers have said these changes represent 38 categories of foodstuffs and would affect more than 5,000 items to which inventory and price adjustments would have to be made.

They have also said this would mean 40 to 60 percent of total revenues for local wholesalers and retailers would be controlled.

In a proposal sent to the prime minister last week, the Retail Grocers’ Association is asking the government to consider eliminating the 10 percent value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items.

The association has offered to partner with the Ministry of Social Services toward the addition of a 10 percent value on all food stamps/vouchers issued by the Ministry of Social Services.

The association also outlined margin changes it could accept, failing agreement on the proposal to partner with Social Services.

It provided a list of 20 items which have been largely taken from the categories which the government initially advanced.

Last night, Bostwick was asked whether it worries or surprises him that the association has not heard anything from the government since it presented the proposal.

“I guess to some extent it is concerning, but to say worry? No, and why? It was a mammoth task,” Bostwick said.

“It is a mammoth task. It’s not something that should be approached lightly. It took us 10 days to come back to them with a position and we are hoping this means they are giving it due consideration.”

Given that the government already announced enforcement for November 1, and given that the grocers have not changed their prices, Bostwick was also asked whether there was any confusion in stores yesterday.

He said, “There was confusion and chaos from the outset from the announcement without consultation, so it starts there.

“That situation was somewhat harmed by the fact that the government said they would consult, but that there is no response, honestly, for me it wasn’t surprising because two weeks to resolve or to consult on something of this nature [is not a long time].”

The Bahamas Pharmaceutical Association (BPA), which is subjected to reductions in margins on medicines, is also objecting to the changes and also presented a proposal to the government last week.

After going days without hearing back from the government, many private pharmacies across the country closed their doors yesterday.

The BPA has announced a resumption in business given that the government has agreed to a meeting this afternoon.