Grocers present proposal to govt

The Retail Grocers’ Association is asking the government to consider further alleviating the burden on the most vulnerable in The Bahamas by eliminating the 10 percent value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items.

That recommendation is included in a proposal the association sent to the prime minister on Wednesday, as grocers continued their objection to the announced margin changes on 38 categories of items first announced by the prime minister in his national address on October 11.

Association President Philip Beneby advised the prime minister that the group has conducted an “exhaustive and extensive canvassing of our more than 130 national members” and concluded that its proposal “would grant relief to the most vulnerable, and not result in the demise of the retail grocery business”.

“It is our primary position that we enter a temporary public/private partnership with the government through the implementation of a food assistance program for the most vulnerable among our Bahamian brothers and sisters in partnership with the Ministry of Social Services,” the association proposed.

“It is our offer that the Retail Grocers’ Association will partner with the Ministry of Social Services toward the addition of a 10 percent value on all food stamps/vouchers issued by the Ministry of Social Services.

“It is agreed among our members that this partnership will last for four to six months and that it will be honored nationwide. It is clear that this method is the most equitable way of ensuring that relief literally gets into the hands of those who need it most.”

The association also outlined margin changes it could live with, failing agreement on the proposal to partner with Social Services.

It provided “a list of 20 items which have been largely taken from the categories which you initially advanced”.

The association said, “This list has been compiled with not only the most vulnerable consumers in mind but also with the most vulnerable among our members in mind”.

It said, “We are in agreement with the 25 percent mark up on all dry goods price control items but request a 30 percent mark up for the Family Islands.

“Due to the rising costs of electricity, and shrinkage i.e. spoilage, a markup of 35 percent in Nassau and 40 percent for Family Islands should be placed on perishables.

“The differentiation between the rates suggested for New Providence and the Family Islands takes into consideration the cost of doing business in the Family Islands. which has become more expensive over the years.”

The government has announced 38 items (which the association said are really categories of items) to be added to the price controlled breadbasket.

In his national address, the prime minister said the move – which took effect last week Monday but has not been enforced – is meant to “protect Bahamian families during the current cost of living crisis”.

The government announced a maximum 15 percent markup for wholesalers and a maximum 25 percent markup for retailers.

But there are key differences in what the Retail Grocers’ Association is proposing and what the government has already announced and gazetted.

For instance, the government announced that chicken would have a maximum 15 percent mark up for wholesalers and a maximum 25 percent markup for retailers.

The grocers propose that only frozen drumsticks would be subject to price control with a mark up of 25 percent for wholesalers and 35 percent for retailers.

While the government announced margins for turkey of 15 and 25 percent, the association proposes margins for “whole turkey” only at 25 and 35 percent.

While the government announced bread with a mark up of 15 and 25 percent, the association proposes only white plain sliced bread be priced controlled, and at those margins.

The government has peanut butter on the list with a mark up of 15 and 25 percent; the association proposes non-organic, smooth and crunchy under 16oz. in the breadbasket, and at those same margins.

The government has fresh milk on its list with a mark up of 15 and 25 percent; the association proposes non-organic whole, two percent and skim milk, and at those same margins.

The government has soap on its list, but the association proposes that bath, bar soap, be the only price controlled soap.

The government has all brands and sizes of eggs; the association proposes that only non-organic, free/free range regular eggs be priced controlled.

Among the items the government has added to the price control list, which are not on the association’s proposed list are: bananas, oranges, apples, limes, tomatoes, iceberg lettuce, broccoli, green bell peppers, carrots, pampers, feminine napkins and boxed macaroni and cheese mix.

In its letter to the prime minister, the association stated, “During this process, it has come to our attention that successive administrations have been unaware that items listed in the Price Control Basket (PCB) are in many instances listed in a manner so as to include entire categories of products rather than single items.

“We, therefore, wish to take this opportunity to suggest that the entire PCB is immediately and urgently reviewed so as in all cases to identify ‘items’ rather than ‘categories’, as during our last meeting, it became clear that this was never your intent.”

The association added, “We wish to confirm that the Retail Grocers’ Association shares your belief, as expressed at the last meeting, that the time has come to replace all price control regulations with revised consumer protection legislation on an urgent basis.”

The association and the government are expected to meet today to continue talks on the price control matter.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs has already announced though that the government will begin enforcing price control changes come Tuesday.