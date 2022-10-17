Grocers push back

Pushback against the prime minister’s announcement in his national address last week of an expansion of price-controlled items intensified over the weekend with the Retail Grocers Association of The Bahamas saying its members will not implement the changes today as gazetted by the government, and some would be forced to start layoffs and store closures if the price margins were instituted as planned.

The grocers are hoping to meet with the prime minister this week to put their case after the government made the decision without consulting the sector.

“We are gravely concerned that the expanded list will result in job losses and indeed store closures,” said Philip Beneby, association president, in a letter to Prime Minister Philip Davis.

“As an association, we have taken the considered decision that we are unable to make these price changes on October 17 due to the fact that we did not receive sufficient notice and to the fact that we were not consulted prior to such a decision being made.

“The changing of our prices without due and proper notice will have the direct consequences of massive losses being made on items which have been recently landed as well as those en route and many businesses are operating on the narrowest of profit margins given the overall cost of doing business.

“In short, to do so would be to sign a death warrant for our businesses.”

While Davis announced the government has added 38 new “items” to be subjected to price controls, the changes would actually affect 38 “categories” of items, grocers have said, adding that this accounts for an expansive portion of their product offerings.

Among those items listed by the prime minister in his address are chicken, eggs, bread, bananas, apples, oranges, broccoli, onions and potatoes. The full list was later gazetted.

The prime minister announced, “We are also reducing the profit margin on price-controlled drugs, providing additional relief to Bahamians.

“During an inflation emergency, it’s important to take the steps we can to improve affordability.”

Beneby said in the association’s letter to the prime minister, “The effect of this unilateral decision will be devastating to our members, especially to the owners of smaller, family-owned and Family Island stores who provide a vital and essential service to persons living throughout our country.

“The expansion has been announced without any form of consultative process and the vast majority of our members are finding themselves without proper and due notice.

“Had there been consultation, the government would have been seized of the fact that the proposed expansion in the [price control basket] will result in 40 percent to 60 percent of our sales volumes falling under price control, which would make many of our small to mid-sized businesses operations unfeasible.

“An allowed markup of 25 percent will in most cases result in a net margin of less than 15 percent after we account for the cost of doing business, inclusive of losses, pilferage, and business license fees.”

The association president also said the fixing of profit margins is “frightening” and not reflective of a free and open market system.

“That it comes at a time when the government is also unilaterally mandating an increase in the minimum wage, again without consultation, and has announced an 80 percent increase in energy costs to last a minimum of 18 months, may prove to [be] the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back for many members who are still in post-COVID survival mode,” Beneby stated.

“Currently, our expense base is well over 20 percent. These changes across the board will increase this number dramatically, thereby seriously impacting a sector that provides jobs for hundreds of Bahamians, while itself being a vitally essential service in the provision of food.”

The prime minister also announced last Tuesday night that minimum wage is being raised from $210 per week to $260 per week.

A week earlier, he announced dramatic increases in the fuel charge on Bahamas Power and Light bills.

Businesses expect to get hit hard as a result.

The Retail Grocers Association is requesting a suspension of the proposed price control changes “to allow us time to engage in consultative discussions and dialogue with you on this matter towards arriving at a solution that addresses the present pressing needs of all members of the [greater] society, including the consumers and the retailers who serve their needs”.

Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Press Secretary Clint Watson was asked about this matter at a press conference at OPM on Friday.

Watson told reporters, “We’ve seen some of the postings online where retailers are saying because the price margin isn’t what they expected, the markups aren’t large enough for them; there might be some kind of action.

“They’re threatening to hold some items from the shelves. … We’ve heard some people say they may be closed on weekends, on Sundays.”

Watson added, “What we want, what we want to convey, what prime minister will convey to them (grocers) is what I’m going to say to the public, and that is this. When we talk about being able to find relief, that is number one on prime minister’s list for the Bahamian people, providing relief for the Bahamian people.

“Access to food is important for our people, and so there must be a way to manage how we’re able to ensure that people can afford to go to the grocery store and purchase goods, so that they can have food for them and their families. That’s important.

“What prime minister has done through his administration is to put relief in place for retailers and wholesalers. There has been a reduction on customs duty imports on food. That’s specifically so that wholesalers and retailers can feel some relief themselves and the consumers, hopefully, would be passed on that relief. That is one initiative to allow there to be some balancing of what we’ve seen happen with inflation.”

Watson said he expects the meeting between the prime minister and the association to be on Tuesday.

He said, “Prime minister will talk to them. And one of the things he will convey to them is we want to provide an environment where retailers can thrive, but also where consumers and Bahamians can not only thrive, but they can survive.

“So, while you thrive, we want to make sure our people can survive and being able to find that balance is what the prime minister is doing. That’s why he’s meeting with them on Tuesday to ensure that actually happens.”

Beneby said yesterday that different grocers have mentioned various ways to respond to the government’s move, including closing their stores in protest, and even pursuing an avenue through the courts.

“They are disgusted in the way this whole thing was handled,” he said.

“And they feel like they’re being pushed to just give up the business, and I said, ‘Well, I don’t think that is the intention of the government to do so. It’s just that this whole exercise was not properly thought out. There was no consultation.’

“Let’s sit with the government and let’s see what sort of agreement that we can come up with, but in its present form, we know that it is a disaster. We know that this is a suicide mission. We’re not willing to go on that mission at all.”

In a statement last night, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said while the changes to the price control regulations take effect today, the ministry and the Price Control Commission recognize the need for an extended period to phase in the price control adjustments and will forgo any penalties and enforcement during the adjustment period.

“The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Price Control Commission will continue to review this recent change in the regulation while maintaining an open channel of consultations in the interest of consumers, retailers, and wholesalers,” the ministry said.