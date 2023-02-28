Ground broken on $352 mil. Montage Cay in the Abacos

Sterling Global Financial and Montage International officially broke ground yesterday on the $352 million Montage Cay development in the Abacos, which is expected to open near the end of 2024.

The boutique project that is to include a resort and villas on the 53-acre cay currently employs 60 people, with that number expected to double as the build progresses, said Prime Minister Philip Davis, who turned a shovel-full of sand yesterday to commemorate the groundbreaking.

He added that the project will be the eighth resort in Montage’s portfolio and its first development in the greater Bahamas and Caribbean region.

“The Bahamas has always prided itself on its ability to attract, facilitate and encourage world-class resort developments, as well as remaining on the cutting edge of innovation in the market,” said Davis.

“I believe that Montage Cay is a fitting addition to the market and stands to make a big impact here in the Abacos.”

Chairman of Montage International Alan Fuerstman said during the groundbreaking ceremony that the resort will be “one of the great hotels of the world”.

“This is one of those destinations that when you visit it’s unmatchable,” said Fuerstman.

“And we are just incredibly excited that we can roll out the red carpet here; that we can become the place for special events, for weddings, for meetings, for romantic getaways and for family vacations.

“We are incredibly excited to be coming here as hosts and joining this amazing community.”

Fuerstman said Montage International will be making another announcement about a second resort in the southern Caribbean in the next few days.

Chairman of Sterling Global Financial Davis Kosoy said during the groundbreaking ceremony that pre-sales for properties on the cay have already begun, explaining that millions have already been invested.

He also contended that the Montage Cay offering will become one of the best hotels in the world.

“I have been in a lot of hotels in my life and I’ve never seen anything coming close to this,” said Kosoy.

He said the cay will feature 200 rooms, 50 hotel keys and suites, with the average suit being about 1000 square feet.

The cay also has a 47-slip marina and seven beaches.

Kosoy said attention to the environment was extremely important, and Sterling’s in-house environmentalist Stacy Lubin played a pivotal role in preparing the layout of the island and overseeing its conservation.

Both Kosoy and Davis commended Lubin for the work she has done on the cay and other projects led by Sterling throughout The Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said his ministry has already begun “bragging” about the property.

“This is the first of its kind in the Caribbean,” said Cooper.

“This is going to be fantastic for tourism. As we move around the world, we’re already bragging about Montage Cay. It’s good for our brand and certainly it’s good for tourism. It’s great for investments and the product we’re building across the country.”

President of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce Daphne DeGregory-Miaoulis said Abaco needs the jobs that will be made available when the cay opens. She lauded the companies for their attention to preserving the environment on the cay.