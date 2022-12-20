Ground broken on cruise port, resort project on Long Island

The government, Azul Destinations and Calypso Cove Development broke ground in south Long Island yesterday, two months after signing a heads of agreement for a $250 million-plus cruise port terminal, marina and luxury residential resort on the island.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper previously noted that the development, which will be called Calypso Cove, will include a 200-room hotel, mega yacht marina facilities, interior pools and lagoons to support water park activities, a recreational lighthouse and a Junkanoo art plaza.

It will also feature a zip line, rock climbing wall, sporting activities, excursions and an 18-hole professional miniature golf course.

Speaking yesterday, Cooper said, “When we first had a visit from these developers, it hasn’t been that long ago, they laid out a vision for this area. We embraced it immediately. That was less than a year ago. They made an application maybe five or six months later, and the rest is history. We processed it quickly in record-setting time, and we’re putting shovel in the ground. That’s how we work.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis said his administration is determined and committed “to ensure that we decentralize investments for the whole Bahamas from the Nassau-centric model that it has been over the years”.

He also thanked the developer for being committed to moving the development forward.

Davis said, “…Cooperation between the investor, the government, and you, the people of Long Island, particularly you in the south, will ensure that this business, this project, becomes successful.”

Carlos Torres de Navarra, principal of Azul Destinations, said that while The Bahamas is at an advantage with cruise line passengers, investment in infrastructure “takes time”.

“There’s one thing that’s growing more pressing for the cruise industry and tourism, in general, is that the infrastructure is not keeping up with the demand and the amount of capacity that’s coming online,” Torres de Navarra said.

“One of the advantages that The Bahamas has always enjoyed is the closeness to where cruise passengers start and end their cruises, which is a huge advantage.

“But generally speaking, those sorts of opportunities have been created, have been focused, in Nassau, Freeport, and the private destinations, which there’s nothing wrong with that at all, but that’s not enough. And other countries have sort of taken advantage of that need by building cruise infrastructure elsewhere; the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, let’s say all the way down to Mexico.

“But in general, the need is there and it continues to be a need. When you look at how many cruise ships that are coming online in the next six years, it’s crazy. It’s amazing how many, even terminals and infrastructure, are being built in North America to handle all of these ships.

“And so, really, the need is where do these cruise ships go and where do these guests want these cruise lines to take them? And, you know, clearly The Bahamas is number one on that list. But for the longest time … you know, investment in infrastructure, it takes time.”

The project took eight months to get approval.

More than 300 people will be employed when construction begins, Torres de Navarra said.

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, who also spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony, noted how long Long Island has been awaiting a development such as Calypso Cove.

“The economic benefits and overall socioeconomic impact on our island and its people are what we have been clamoring for, what we have been dreaming for here on Long Island for the last 20, 30, 40, 50 years,” Gibson said.

“We are also hopeful that this development will also lend to the development of our new international airport, which would, coupled with this project, Calypso Cove, be the catalyst that propels Long Island to heights yet unseen.”