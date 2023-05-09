Groundbreaking on new hospital set for next week

Groundbreaking for the first phase of the new Grand Bahama hospital is now scheduled for one week from today.

It was originally set for April, but the month passed with no event taking place, and no confirmation of where the new hospital will be located.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said recently, “I am pleased to report to the media that, God willing, on 16th of May, we will be doing the groundbreaking for phase one of that facility, which will be built in two phases.

“Phase one will give us the urgent care facility that we need to subsidize what is going on at the Rand Memorial Hospital (RMH), while phase two is the building of our multi-story tower that will encompass many of the other needed services in Grand Bahama.”

Darville also said that when the new hospital is completed, RMH will be downgraded to a secondary facility providing only geriatric and psychiatric care, except for the newly renovated operating theaters at the Rand, which will continue to be utilized.

RMH was flooded by Hurricane Dorian, resulting in major structural damage.

In January 2023, Darville said the government is expected to break ground for the hospital in the first quarter.

Member of Parliament for Central Grand Bahama Iram Lewis welcomed word of the groundbreaking.

Lewis could not confirm the site of the new hospital and said he has yet to view any architectural plans, but hopes Grand Bahama will get a facility “suitable” for its healthcare needs.

“The architect from the BECK Group is accomplished and very talented, so I am sure he will do a good job,” Lewis said.

“I am hoping to see the plans. The FNM had a build-design for the hospital, which meant that the entire plan did not have to be complete prior to the start of construction.

“With that plan, the hospital would be [under construction and the design] ongoing at the same time, designing in sections as you build toward the completed project,” he explained.

Speaking to the phased construction of the facility, Lewis said it is the best option, particularly if funding is an issue.

“Whether or not funding is an issue, I do not know, but phasing the work is best because you want to get the work started,” he said.

“However, we hope that the phase build will be continuous, not just completing the first section, letting it sit for one or two years before starting the second phase.

“I am excited about the news because it is long awaited.”

Catherine MacLeay, estate agent with HG Christie, said healthcare is a major factor when it comes to concerns expressed by second homeowners.

“It is the first question they ask after deciding Grand Bahama is the place where they want to purchase a second home,” said MacLeay, who has over 20 years’ experience in the sector.

She said having a modern facility on the island will be a welcome part of the conversation to have with potential clients.

“Particularly the Canadians,” she noted. “Healthcare in Canada is very different and they want to feel safe here if they have a health situation.”

While commending the government for the renovations made at the present hospital facility, MacLeay pointed out that she could not speak with her clients as to whether there were adequate doctors and nursing care.

“Granted, the hospital looks absolutely phenomenal compared to what it was,” she said. “It is one of the first places I take my clients on tour. They need to know what’s there, so, having a new hospital that provides adequate service, which is a basic human need, will absolutely change the conversation.”