Grounded, steadfast and firm in faith

For, lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; the flowers appear on the earth; the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.

– Song of Solomon 2:11-12

These verses remind me of spring, and spring reminds me of new beginnings – everything looks and feels new.

While the rain falls daily somewhere in our land, it is extended blessings to us, as the green of the grass and leaves of the trees, blossoms of fruit-bearing trees, and blooming flowering plants all join with nature to sing the praises of the goodness of God and creation.

What a beautiful land we are living in. Are we appreciative of what God has given to us? Do we really love our land? Are we mindful to guard our heritage? Are we gracious, giving, thankful and forgiving? Where do we stand as we begin our march, watched by the world, to 50 years as an independent nation?

There are serious questions to be asked and serious answers to be given. Have we been true to our National Anthem penned by Eleutheran Timothy Gibson. Are we lifting our heads to the rising sun of wellness and newness, or sighing that the sun has set and opportunities have been lost and neglected?

Are we careful of what little eyes see, ears hear, mouths speak and where feet go, for the cameras of the world are recording our actions, deeds and performances?

Are we truly committed to excellence, defying decadence, laying aside hatred, malice, envy and jealousy, standing only in the bond of love, peace and justice?

Are we pressing onward and upward to new heights of love and understanding in spite of hindrances and circumstances beyond our human frailty?

Are we grounded, steadfast, firm in our faith and determined that the path we are treading will one day lead us to “the country of the city of God?” The right answers will make us the nation that is set on a hill and its light shining to all.

I believe that somewhere along the rest of the year, the air will be filled with the singing, cooing and nesting of birds that spring has truly arrived!



