Groups announce plans for protests during royal visit

At least two local groups have indicated plans to protest during the official visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who arrive in The Bahamas tomorrow as part of a Caribbean tour to commemorate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Priest Rithmond McKinney, head of the Ethiopia Africa Black International Congress Bahamas branch, said yesterday the Bahamian Rastafarian community plans to protest.

McKinney said the community is demanding reparations and an apology for the injustices of colonialism and slavery.

“We want the royals to officially apologize and we want to give them a letter to give to Her Majesty concerning our rights and our justice, not only in The Bahamas, but in the entire Commonwealth and Caribbean countries,” he said.

McKinney added, “Rasta man was always lobbying for black man’s rights and for the monarchy to be removed from us so we can have an official government, not where our leaders have to swear allegiance to Her Majesty.

“… The royals who are coming, we want to let them know that we give thanks for their visit, but we want them to be able to let Her Majesty know that we still are here humbly awaiting our full fundamental rights and justice concerning reparation and repatriation from the monarchy.”

He continued “Rasta always knows that our independence is a bogus independence because you can’t have independence and still swearing to a different monarch when you say you’re a sovereign nation.”

Local activist Khandi Gibson, president of Families Of All Murder Victims (FOAM), said yesterday the group is planning demonstrations during the royal couple’s visit to raise awareness on the high levels of sexual violence in The Bahamas.

“It is FOAM’s hope that the local and international coverage of the demonstrations with the royals present will encourage the government to act on its obligation to protect Bahamian women and girls,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, some Bahamians shared mixed views on the royal visit and on whether The Bahamas ought to abandon the monarchy.

Shawn Chanslor, 24, said he does not understand why Queen Elizabeth II is still The Bahamas’ head of state.

“We have our own independence, right? So why does she still need to be the head of The Bahamas?” he asked.

Chanslor also was critical of the revelation that the Bahamian government is helping to fund the visit.

“Shouldn’t they pay for it for themselves?” he said.

“I don’t think we should pay. We’ve got our own problems right now and we’re paying for someone else to visit? That doesn’t make any sense to me, honestly.”

Lenny Brennen, 46, also said the visit is a “good thing for the country”, but The Bahamas should become a republic.

“Things have changed now and we’re moving forward,” he said.

Jackie Sealey added the visit is a positive thing and Bahamians should accept their history.

“All of that is a part of our history,” she said.

“Accept your history and keep it simple. Don’t get all caught up in all of the negativity. Just keep it positive and keep moving.”

When asked whether The Bahamas should remove the queen as its head of state, Sealey said she was unsure.