Groups decry gender-based violence

The Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, the Bahamas Crisis Centre and Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) Bahamas National Chapter are once again decrying gender-based violence after recent reported incidents involving violence against women and girls.

“The fate of a young mother and her teenage daughter coupled with news reports this evening of the bullet-riddled body of another woman pulled from a canal in southern New Providence, speak to a sharp deterioration in relations between our men and women that threaten the country’s social stability,” read the statement from the Office of the Spouse.

It added, “The evidence available to us strongly suggests that as a society, we are unable to sufficiently and satisfactorily resolve conflicts; too many instances of gender-based violence and domestic abuse go unreported; in many cases, men are failing miserably in their role to protect our women and girls; and generally, we are not being our neighbors’ keepers.

“As a society, we must change course if we hope to build a strong, stable, safe and secure society to pass on to future generations.

“How could we reasonably expect to build a secure and prosperous future if we are unable to get along with each other and resolve interpersonal conflicts?”

The Crisis Centre in its statement noted that Bahamas statistics reveal a 50 percent increase in reports of child abuse in addition to police reports of an increase of 34 percent in reported sexual offenses in 2022 over 2021.

“How many more wake-up calls do we need as a nation?” asked its director, Sandra-Dean Patterson.

“Swift action to address these types of assaults, particularly against the vulnerable in society, needs to be taken.”

The Crisis Centre congratulated the minister of national security and the commissioner of police for implementing a Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Unit.

It also congratulated the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development for the recent launch of the Family Island Gender-Based Violence Coordination Council on Abaco, which is “a promising beginning”.

“We must however recognize the delay of successive governments in implementing the task force recommendations put forward in the completed Strategic Plan in 2016,” the statement continued.

“We call on the government to pass the Gender-Based Violence [Bill] and [implement] the Gender-Based Violence Authority that will bring together the key ministries and services to interrupt this cycle of violence that threatens the stability of our nation.”

The Crisis Centre continued, “We have learned a great deal about gender-based violence over the last decades.

“It is clear that a need exists to move away from the silos approach model, and, instead, bring together all the partners involved in the work of addressing gender-based violence in The Bahamas.

“We need to establish a properly resourced Sexual Offences Court; we need to expand the capacity of the police forensics unit to respond to the large numbers of reported sexual offenses.

“Sexual offenders will continue to rape with impunity and without consequences, until we become serious in our response to this global and national shame.”

The Office of the Spouse, meanwhile, said more must be done systemically to empower women and girls and to promote their economic independence.

“While the Office of the Spouse applauds the great work of Zonta Club, the Crisis Centre, F.O.A.M., the Department of Gender Affairs and others to achieve this, we call for stronger social partnerships between our government and these NGOs in the form of greater financial support and resource allocations to these institutions,” the office said.

“Further, the public education initiative on conflict resolution and the need to report and address any sign of gender-based violence and domestic abuse must be sustained and relentless.

“The Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister remains committed to doing its part in raising public awareness and sensitivity to this social scourge while advocating for stronger and more aggressive social policies to crush and ultimately destroy this vexing social ill that is gnawing at the very base of our social fabric.”

CIWiL registered its “outrage at the ongoing violence against women in this society”.

“The recent double murder of a mother and her daughter is heinous,” the organization said.

“This atrocity is made even more distressing to the family and to the public by the additional crime of the unlawful circulation of gruesome pictures of the victims, further assaulting them, further assaulting the national psyche and injuring the minds of especially young people.

“The cheapening of life, the complacency and its purported acceptance is indeed a national crisis and calls for a concerted national outcry. Where are the attendant proportional responses from all sectors?”

CiWiL and the Crisis Centre also noted reports of allegations of rape made by a woman against a sitting member of Parliament.

CiWiL said, “We expect that there will be a thorough police investigation and, given the national and international implications of an improperly conducted and poorly overseen investigation, we insist on the public demonstration of the highest degree of diligence and impartiality with regard to all involved. Justice must be seen to be done.”

The Office of the Spouse statement did not reference that particular matter.