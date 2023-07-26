Growing fury over rising BPL bills 

As many Bahamians grapple with higher electricity bills amid elevated inflation and soaring temperatures, some are calling on the government to step in and provide immediate relief

“There has to be something the government can do,” said one consumer whose fuel charge this month shot up by several hundred dollars.

“I don’t see why the government can’t do something. Right now we’re in the middle of a heat wave. Some people are still struggling.

“At this point, you have to choose whether you’ll eat noodles for the month or whether you’ll sweat to death for the month,” she added. “That’s just how hard it is.”

The consumer, who did not want to be named, sent The Nassau Guardian a copy of her bill, which shows a fuel charge of just over $500. The total bill was $771.61.

Last month’s total bill was $272.

She said things will likely get harder next month for consumers with children who will have to contend with purchasing school supplies on top of escalating prices in the grocery stores and the “unbelievably high” cost of electricity.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued several heat advisories in the last several weeks, warning residents to limit outdoor activities amid a triple digit heat index.

Kendra Simon, who acknowledged that she has used her energy efficient air conditioning unit a little more frequently this month due to the “extreme heat”, said she was horrified when she received this month’s bill.

“I almost fell to the floor,” she said.

“My fuel charge increased by $400. My total bill is never beyond $120. This month it is nearly $600. This is crazy.”

Christal Mackey, who saw her bill shoot up by $1,100, said, “We don’t have a choice with our electricity supplier and they know it, so this feels like rape.”

Last October, seven months after he stepped in to prevent a rise in the fuel charge, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced the incremental fuel charge increases.

Last month, Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears said while the sliding scale increases of BPL’s fuel charge continues and is “working well” to improve the utility’s fuel bills, there won’t be any relief on power bills until next year.

However, BPL Chief Executive Officer Shevonn Cambridge said yesterday that relief may come sooner.

“I guess it all depends on the market and the cost of fuel,” he said.

“Come November, we’re gonna go back to the real time market pricing along with what is being supplemented by the hedge that remains. So it’s just a real time pass through the fuel costs. But all of the market forecasts are that the fuel is going to trend down barring anything on the worldwide market.”

In a recent Facebook post where he shared his $334 bill from BPL, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said: “This is a bill for a residence with energy efficient split system units only ran when the occupants are home, electric water heater on timer, energy saving lights, washer and dryer. I don’t doubt that some people have very high electricity bills. Why they are high would be the question.”

Facebook user Marc Johnson commented: “It’s outrageous, I am experiencing the same issues … my bill jumped from $250 to $376; one month it was over $400. And guess what, no changes were made to my residence for over five years to validate such increases. The government needs to revisit these electrical charges; something ain’t right.”

Terry Masters said: “Our bill is over $800 this month. Now tell me, who do I need to talk to about this foolishness? Last month [a little] over $100 … now over [$800]. Something is definitely NOT RIGHT.”

BPL consumers have also railed against the rise in the fuel charge on their own social media pages.

Jameko Dean said he has never seen such outrageous BPL bills in all of his days.

Many have criticized the government’s decision to delay a fuel charge increase that BPL announced was needed in February last year as global fuel prices skyrocketed around the world.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said the government spent tens of millions of dollars subsidizing BPL during that time.