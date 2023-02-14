GSSSA playoffs get underway

After a hard fought season, the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) sudden death basketball playoffs got underway yesterday at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, and all of the top seeds prevailed.

In the marquee senior boys division, the top seeded C.I. Gibson Rattlers were too much for the C.R. Walker Knights, winning comfortably, 92-62. The Rattlers senior girls had to come from behind to avoid an upset in their match-up, defeating the R.M. Bailey Pacers, 43-40. In the junior boys matchup, the top seeded D.W. Davis Pitbulls avenged their only loss of the season, defeating the A.F. Adderley Tigers, 39-35, and in the junior girls division, the pennant-winning C.H. Reeves Raptors rolled all over the S.C. McPherson Sharks, winning 48-10.

The other sudden death playoff games are set for today, and the best-of-three championships will get underway in all four divisions on Wednesday.

Junior Girls

Raptors 48, Sharks 10

In a complete wire-to-wire performance the Raptors jumped on the Sharks early and never eased up. By the end of the first quarter, they were already ahead 10-2, and they increased that lead to 21-5 at the half. The Raptors kept pouring it on, taking a 31-8 lead after three quarters. A bewildered Sharks team appeared to give up in the fourth as they were completely out of contention, and they ended up losing by 38. The Raptors won convincingly, 48-10.

Rashawn Bootle led the Raptors with a game-high 18 points. Tysharage Morley scored 13 and Paige Butler added 12. Tyler Miller led the Sharks with six.

The Raptors will go on to play the winner of the other sudden death playoff game between the second seeded H.O. Nash Lions and the third seeded D.W. Davis Royals in the best-of-three championship series.

Junior Boys

Royals 39, Tigers 35

In their regular season finale on Friday, the Tigers gave the Sharks their first loss in about five years. For much of the game on Monday, the underdog Tigers looked primed to pull off another upset, but the top seeded Royals dug down deep when they needed to the most, to record a thrilling 39-35 victory.

Darius Hanna had a strong fourth quarter for the Royals, particularly in the final three minutes of the game to help them preserve a four-point victory. Hanna had a couple steals and a couple transition baskets in the final three minutes of the game for the Royals. He finished with a game-high 21 in total.

In a game that was close throughout, the Royals led just 19-18 after the first 16 minutes of play. It was tied at nine after one, and the Royals couldn’t get any separation in the second. It was pretty much the same in the third, and the Royals held a slim 30-26 lead after three quarters of play. The Tigers kept battling back, going ahead 33-32 at one point, but Hanna came up with two huge steals and resulted in points on the other end for the Royals.

They re-took the lead and hung on for a slim victory.

“It’s all about conditioning. We’ve been doing a lot of running and just conditioning our bodies. We knew that it was going to be a fight today and we were prepared for that,” said Royals’ Head Coach Mark Hanna. “A.F Adderley is well-coached but my guys came here with a game plan and we executed it when we needed to.”

Wendisky Paul and Karral Miller added eight points apiece for the Royals. D’Alfer Gibson led the Tigers with 14 and Deanza Nichols dropped in eight. The Tigers shocked the Royals in the regular season finale on Friday and almost pulled off another upset on Monday.

“Not trying to take anything away from A.F. Adderley, but in that game on Friday we missed 22 free throws. It was a tough loss for us but it was a good loss. We are now over it and we could move forward and win another championship. Once we keep running and force the pace, we should be fine. We feel like whoever we face, we’ll be the more conditioned team so once we get out and run, we should be fine,” said Hanna.

The five-time defending champions Royals will play the winner of the other sudden death playoff game between the second seeded Sharks and the third seeded Raptors in the best-of-three championship series.

Senior Girls

Rattlers 43, Pacers 40

The fourth-seeded Pacers had the pennant-winning Rattlers on the ropes in the fourth quarter yesterday evening, but couldn’t complete the deal and blew a game they felt they should have won.

The Rattlers went on a pivotal 11-0 scoring run coming down to the end of the game to steal one from the upstart Pacers yesterday. The Pacers led 38-32 with just 3:37 left on the clock, but they crumbled under pressure. Just like the junior boys game, this game was close throughout, with the Pacers leading 10-6 after the first quarter, 21-19 at the half and the game was tied at 30 at the end of three.

The Pacers scored eight of the first 10 points in the fourth and appeared to be in control. That was until Jada Francis put the Rattlers on her back and carried them to the 43-40 victory.

Francis led the Rattlers with 23 points – more than half of her team’s total output. She scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, inclusive of eight in the all-important fourth quarter. Traineta Green and Phillis Ferguson added eight points apiece for the Rattlers. Vincinique Dames had a game-high 29 points for the Pacers. Janea Ariste added six.

The Rattlers will move on to play the winner of the other sudden death playoff game between the second seeded Knights and the third seeded C.V. Bethel Stingrays in the best-of-three championship series.

Senior Boys

Rattlers 92, Knights 62

The pennant-winning Rattlers used a 13-1 scoring run to break a close game open in the second quarter against one of their nemesis over the years, and they never looked back. After the Knights pulled to within a single point at 28-27, the Rattlers turned up the heat, executing their full court press and getting in the passing lanes to force turnovers. They scored a number of baskets in transition and before the Knights knew what hit them, the Rattlers were already ahead by double digits.

They led 24-17 after the first quarter, but after the knights quickly got back in the game, the Rattlers responded and blew the game open. They took a 54-36 lead at the half and stretched that lead to 75-51 at the end of three quarters. The Rattlers led by as much as 34 points in the final period before settling for the lopsided 92-62 victory.

Brian Lezalien led the Rattlers with 19 points last night. James Delia scored 18 of his points in the first half, and Tashon Butler dropped in 14. Jumeo Miller had a game-high 21 points to lead the Knights and Carlton Johnson added 16.

“We played a lil better than they did when it mattered, particularly in terms of our defensive rotation,” said Rattlers’ Head Coach Kevin ‘KJ’ Johnson. “In the first half, I believe they out-rebounded us. We weren’t crashing the boards like we should have been. In the second half, we did a better job of that and we forced a lot of turnovers and that caused us to get out in transition and score easy baskets.”

The Rattlers will move on to play the winner of the other sudden death playoff game between the defending champions Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins and the third seeded Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves in the best-of-three championship series.

“There are two good teams on the other side and whoever comes out of that, we have to be prepared. We will practice tomorrow and get ready for the championship on Wednesday,” said Johnson.

As Johnson mentioned, the championship get underway on Wednesday. Game One of the junior girls series will be followed by the first game of the junior boys series and then the senior girls and senior boys will hit the court.

Following the completion of the GSSSA basketball championships, the Hugh Campbell Basketball Classic will begin. That prestigious basketball tournament, featuring the best senior boys basketball teams in the country, will start on Monday at the Kendal Isaacs gym.