GSSSA sports set to return

The Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) will gets its 2022-2023 sports calendar underway with softball and baseball at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex on Monday, moving away from the traditional starting discipline of volleyball as the first sport on the calendar.

The last time the association had any sporting activity was in 2021 with its one-day track and field meet. GSSSA fans are accustomed to cross country and volleyball starting off the year, but the association switched it up, and GSSSA President Varel Davis explained the reason behind it.

“We haven’t played that (softball/baseball) in two-and-a-half years,” Davis said. “After we finished with our track and field one-day meet, we were supposed to do softball and baseball. However, because of a funding issue, we were not able to do it. A lot of our members continued on with training from April until school almost closed. Since most of them already have a team, we decided to go with softball and baseball.”

The boys will play baseball and the girls will play softball.

Eight games are on tap for Monday, beginning at 4 p.m. All four fields will be utilized. Anatol Rodgers Junior High School will take on L.W. Young Junior High School in the junior boys and girls divisions at 4 p.m. Playing simultaneously in the senior boys and girls divisions will be R.M Bailey Senior High School and C.V. Bethel Senior High School.

“The children and the coaches are very excited to finally be able to start a sport. The level of play should be just as good as the last time we played in 2019. We are excited to begin and see where our athletes are in their level of play. We are looking for a very exciting season in all the divisions,” Davis said.

The defending champions in the senior boys division is the C.R. Walker Knights while the C.C Sweeting Senior High Cobras are the seniors girls champions. The H.O. Nash Junior High Lions won the junior boys division when the sport was last played and the A.F. Adderley Junior High Tigers won the junior girls title.

Action continues on Tuesday and Wednesday at the fields. All 16 government schools will be participating.

The GSSSA will host its cross country championship on Saturday November 5, starting and ending at the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. The basketball season is set to begin at the end of November.