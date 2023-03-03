Funeral service for the late GUVANKA MARCHANILE RUSSELL age 48 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Pastor Rev. Dr. John C Wallace DD J. P., assisted by Rev. Carlton Stuart. Interment will follow in Holmes Rock Public Cemetery.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Womack Russell ( Antenique), Malique Stuart (Geneisha) and Omeisha Manuel; adopted son: Akeem Stuart; grandson: Jamari Russell; sisters: Carolee Pinder and Kimberly Russell; adopted sisters: Sandra Dean and Aquala Smith; brothers: Arlington, Philmore and Charles Russell; sisters-in-law: Patricia, Annashka and Kendra Russell; brothers-in-law: Lenny Pinder and Hans Smith; life-long friend and partner: Omar Manuel; aunt: Myrtle Rolle, Adele and Linda Russell; uncle: Albert Pinder; nieces: Chazz and Kai Russell, Sophia and Shanique Dean, Jordan and Diajarnae; grandnieces: Zhiar, Zhilar and Taylah Russell; nephews: Peter (Wellie) Petrano (Kevantai) Leonardo Pinder, K’shon Gibson, Charles Russell, Christian & Hans Smith, Jared Forbes and Ashton Davis; grandnephew: Zion Russell; god mother: Betsy Russell; god children: Darion and Laura Martin, Ashton Russell, Nestaesa Martin and Janell Lowe; god sisters: Lillian Rolle, Lena and Ann Russell and Sashja Nayman; god brothers: Drexel Russell, Torrence and Justin Hall; cousins: Floyd, Denise, Leo, Tena, Jessica Pamas, Elizabeth, Wellington, Robert (Bob), Rosanell, Cheryl, Lavern, Marilyn, Ricardo, Andrea, Keith, Monique, Kim, Laurena, Harry, Herbert, Melissa, Vince, Danny, Zellie, Kenny, Elverna, Arthur, Sonia, Earl, Nicole, Sterling, Tyrone, Donell, Doneisha, Ashton, Antonio, Deon, Debbie, Jason, Sean, Euphemie and Simone; special friends and family: Rayen Williams, Brittany Curry, Shirley, Val, Delva, Relda, Ericka, Jenelle, Renecha, Deandra, Wallicia, Donnalee, Jerrelene, Jerlodene, Avalon, Teneil, Antoine, Sandramae Saunders and family. Romeo, Rodney, Renae, Helena, Desiree, Latoya, Lydia, Joyann, Marva, Maureen, Lana, Debbie, Tiffany, Florence, Toni, Kyle, Lavard, Virgil, Hendria, Tabitha, Patsy, Rev. Dr. John C. Wallace and family, Pastor Michael Pinder and family. Jarslyn Rolle and family, Holmes Rock and family, Christina Basden and family, Althea Johnson and family, Carmeka sands and family, Edna Rolle and family, Joel Missick and family, Rosalee Walker and family, The Aranha family, Beryl Stuart and family, Floyd Gardiner and family, Hubert Williams and family, George Baptiste and family, Hilton Bowleg and family, Hon. Obediah and family, Eight Mile Rock Blue Jays class of 1991, Staff of Wendy’s (both locations), Staff of Princess Margaret and the Rand Memorial Hospital, Pastor, Officers of the New Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Staff of 3 Sisters, Somewhere and Blue Bar, The entire community of Holmes Rock and a host of other family and friends, too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.