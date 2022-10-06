Obituaries

Gwendolyn Elsa Gibson

Funeral Service for the late Gwendolyn Elsa Gibson, 88 years of Hutchinson Street, off Jerome Ave., will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at St. Agnes Anglican Church, Baillou Hill Rd. & Lewis St.  Celebrant, The Venerable Archdeacon Keith N. Cartwright.  Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Nassau Street.

Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her Parents: Raymond Stanley and Bernice Arlene Sweeting.

Left to cherish her memories are her Children: Frederick Anthony Andrew (Wilma), Jervis Arthur (Hermina, deceased), Paula Elsa Patrick, deceased), Stephanie Arlene, Maxwell Warren, and Keith Timothy (Deondra); Grandchildren: Camillo (Jan), Cara and Alissa; Great grands: Hassan & Ari; Brother: Charles Stanley (Rita) Sweeting; Sister: Angela Agnes Sweeting, Helen Sweeting (predeceased); Nieces and Nephews: Charles Philip & Family, Michael (Porcia) & Family, Bryan (Karen) & family, Barry (Carla), Michelle (Marvin) & family, Cornela Johnson, Maud Ferguson, Agnes Moss, Harriet Cooper, Cynthia Collie ( Cardinal), Arementa Hanna (Roy) & Family, Alice Gibson, Irene Deveaux & Family, Mavis (David) Rolle & Family, Cora Gibson, Wilhemena Gibson (Crooked Island), Helen Scavella Florida, USA, Linda Gibson, Barbara Wilson (Nassau), Grace Gibson, Ingrid (Quinton) Bethell & Family, Douglas (Rose) Tynes, Lester (Shuejen) Gibson, Andy (Marsha) Gibson, Elwood (Ami) Gibson, North Carolina, Wentworth (Jannette) Gibson, Crooked Island, Norl (Deka) Gibson, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Steadman (Valeeria) Scavella, Atlanta Georgia. Philip Fawkes & family; Other Family Members: Mrs. Delores Simms and family, Mrs. Veronica Gaitor & family, Ms. Viola Taylor, Janet (Spurgeon) Lightbourn & family, Kermit (Carmen) Bostwick & family, Julian (Candace) Bostwick & family, Keisha, and Micaiah Bostwick; Special Friends: The Guard Room family, particularly, Rudy Stubbs, Dame Marguerite Pindling, James ‘Jamesy’ Smith, Mrs. Ethel Claridge, Ms. Dorothy Ferguson, Ms. Euryale McKenzie, Troy Mackey, Alexis Simms, Mrs. Marguerite Jackson & family, Hugh O’Brien, Mr. Preston Ferguson, Mrs. Elfreda Burrows, Mrs. Joyce Morris & family, Rev. Philip Stubbs, Helen Turnquest, Yasmine Miller, Mrs. Adalee Wisseh, Mrs. Patrice Chea and family, Mrs. Dorothy Thompson & family (Florida); Other Friends inclusive but not limited to: Archdeacon Keith Cartwright, Asst Bishop Gilbert Thompson, Canon  Warren Rolle, Rev. James Moultrie, Rev. Neil Nairn, Fr. Rodney Burrows, Andrea Harris, Iris Moxey, Kim Higgs, Daphne Miller, Addington Godet, members of the Elks Lodge Curfew Temple #816, Winston Churchill Rolle, Marsha Fox, Kim Bethel, the Gaol Alley families, Doyle Burrows and family, Douglas (Willamae) Turnquest & family, the Staff of AG Electric, the One Love and Saxons Junkanoo Groups; Special thanks to: Dr. Diana Bannister, Hermica Gardiner and Fayleen Dryden.

There will be no public viewing.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

