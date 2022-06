Gweneth Nixon, aged 86, of Sunshine Park and formerly of Matthew Town, Inagua, died at her residence on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Bonnie and Keshlia Collie; Sons: Stephen, Cornell, Craig, Kendall & Kevin Collie; Sisters: Gweneth Lockhart, Eva Morgan, and Halcey Dorsette; 9 Grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.