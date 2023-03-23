Memorial service for thelate H.E. Eldred Edison “ED” Bethel, Broadcaster & Distinguished Diplomat aged 82 of Sugar Apple Street, Sans Souci, will be held on Wednesday, 29th March 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Officiating will be The Very Rev’d. Harry J. L. Bain, Dean of Nassau, Rector of Christ Church Cathedral.

Left to cherish the memories of this distinguished patriot of The Bahamas are his beautiful Wife: Dawne Hanna and their five adult children, Sons: John Black of West Palm Beach, Florida; and Wayne Bethel of Ontario, Canada; Daughters: Lisa Bellot and Bianca Bethel-Sawyer; Stepson: Christian Adderley (S. Tamara); Son-in-law: Giovanni Sawyer; Brothers: Leslie and Rudy Bethel of Freeport, Grand Bahama; Sisters: Ms. Annette Poitier; Ms. Valencia Brown, Mrs. Colyn Moss and Ms. Marina Bethel (all of Freeport, Grand Bahama); Grandchildren: Justin and Jordyn Bethel; Eryn and Selyna Bellot; Zoe, Syrai and Inger Black; Avani, Aziya and Ace Sawyer; Benjamin and Brooke Adderley; Sisters-in-law: Mrs. Princess Guillory (Ben) of Los Angeles, California, Ms. Phyllis Hanna of Atlanta, Georgia, Mrs. Joy Rolle (Arthur); Brothers-in-law: Cyril “Shoes” Hanna (Sandra) and Harrison Hanna of Atlanta, Georgia; Numerous nephews, nieces and grand nieces, the Bethel and Wilchcombe families, and boyhood friend Garth H.O. Nash.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Cremation was held.