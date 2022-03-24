Funeral Service for the late H. Franklyn Winder, 76 years of Golden Gates II, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 25th, 2022, at Grants Town Wesley Methodist Church, Baillou Hill Road & Chapel Street. Officiating will be Rev’d L. Carla R. Culmer (President BCMC) assisted by Rev’d Lester T. Ferguson. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens and Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to mourn Franklyn’s passing and cherish his memories are his Sons: Franklyn Gregory, Justice Ian Ricardo and Edward Temiko; his Sisters: Willamae Salkey and Hyacinth Winder Pratt; his Daughters-in-law: Peggy and Marie-Jacqueline Winder; his Granddaughters: Franchelle, Toni, Thaliya, Tahja, Asha-Marie, TaShea, and Tyler Winder; his Great granddaughters: Trinity Winder and Kaiya Wallace; his Grandsons: Ian Spence, Edward (Jr.) and Seth Winder; his Sisters-in-law: Margaret Pintard, Maltina, Florinda, Michaela and Marcia Storr; his Brothers-in-law: Stafford Storr and Osborne Pintard; his Nephews, nieces and close cousins: Malcolm Pratt, Jason Salkey (DoRainey), Shantell Thompson (Dr. Herbert) of Deltona Florida, Cherrylee Pinder, Osborne Timcy Pintard (Chevelle), Tanya Smith (Temico), Vera Dean, Karen Turnquest, Dominique Storr, Georgia Taylor, Shennen Brennen, Bernadette Storr, Patrice Ramsey, Tanya and Phylica Storr, Clifford Taylor Storr, Christian, Martin, Stephen, Donnie, Marcus, Bernard, Kenon and Nino Storr, Timothy Cooper, Virgil, Dion, Rhett and Jose Storr; his Grandnephews and grandnieces: Michael Thompson, Jasleen Salkey, Skylar Pintard, Tyler and Taylor Smith; his Godsisters: Veta Brown, Sonia Dean and Pamela Sears Brown; Other relatives and friends: Evangeline and Pamela Greenslade, Cheryl Conliffe-Watson, Gail Rolle, Franklyn and Barry, Hall, Miriam Curling and family, the family of the late Rev. Emmette Weir, the family of the late Sheila Weir, Louise Barry and family, Sherriley Strachan and family, Brian and Ellen Serville and family, Phyllis Johnson and the descendants of Dora Minnis, the Blyden, Brown, Dean, Poitier, Munnings and Nicolls families, Jacqui Spence and family, the descendants of Ashton and Leroy Greenslade, the descendants of Lawrence “Fuzzy” Lightbourne; Edison and Naomi, and the descendants of Harry Johnson, the Gunning and Leslie descendants of Miami, Florida, Tekera Rolle, Joya Brice, Aidan Burrows, Arnold Ferguson, Angeline Alceus, Cynthia Hall, Olive Hamilton, the Forbes, King, Nottage, Howard, Gray and Johnson families of Jam Close, the Baillou Hill Road and Grants Town neighbours, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday March 24th from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday 25th from 9:00 a.m. until service time.