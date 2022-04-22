Haitian man denies entering sham marriage for spousal permit

A Haitian man yesterday denied entering into a sham marriage in order to get a resident spousal permit.

Prosecutors allege that Fritznel Simeon, 34, entered into a fraudulent marriage with Iesha Rolle, which enabled him to obtain a resident spousal permit on March 18, 2019.

Additionally, Simeon is accused of obtaining a national insurance card on April 18, 2019 by false pretenses.

Simeon’s arraignment was initially scheduled for April 19, however, it was postponed until Thursday due to the unavailability of a Haitian Creole interpreter.

Simeon pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud by false pretenses and entering a fraudulent marriage at his arraignment before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until April 28 when Ferguson-Pratt will hold a bail hearing.

Caleb Dorsett represents Simeon and Samantha Miah was the prosecuting lawyer.