Haitian woman charged with identity theft

A Haitian woman accused of identity theft was yesterday granted $5,000 bail.

Prosecutors allege that the woman assumed the identity of Shakera Adderley on March 19, 2012 when she obtained a Bahamian passport in her name.

Using the passport, Adderley allegedly obtained a Bahamian voter’s card by false pretences on March 19, 2012.

She allegedly got another voter’s card by false pretenses on December 1, 2016.

Adderley allegedly presented her passport to the Registrar General’s Department on December 12, 2013.

Subsequently, she allegedly obtained a marriage certificate for herself and Bernes Durosier in 2014.

Adderley allegedly obtained a spousal permit for Durosier in 2015 and 2018.

She allegedly used the passport to obtain a NIB card.

She then allegedly took those documents yo the Road Traffic Department to get a Bahamian driver’s license.

The alleged deception came to an end when Adderley went to renew the passport on April 22, 2022.

She was charged with uttering a false document to the Passport Office and attempted fraud by false pretences over the renewal bid.

Adderley denied the charges at her arraignment before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

As a condition of bail, she has to report to the Carmichael Road Police Station on Mondays and Fridays before 6pm.

She returns to court on June 9 and 10 for trial.

Inspector Bridgette Strapp prosecuted and Alex Morley represented Adderley.