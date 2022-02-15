Half of all public schools back to in-person full time 

Director of Education Marcellus Taylor said yesterday at least half of public schools across The Bahamas are now back to full face-to-face instruction.

“We have about 150 schools in our public school system and, while I don’t have the exact number that are fully face to face, I would venture to say…at least half are now fully face to face with others coming on every day as their resources and circumstances permit,” Taylor told The Nassau Guardian.

He said schools will decide the best way and timeline to transition on an individual basis.

“What we did is we wrote to all of the district superintendents and principals and we said to them that beginning from last week Monday, they could make a decision at the school level as to exactly how they would go about moving to increased enrollment and eventually to get to full face-to-face,” he said.

“The reason why we used that approach is because different schools can move at different rates and different schools were closer to doing certain things than others.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Bahamian students have fluctuated between virtual and in-person learning, depending on their location and the COVID situation at the time.

From September 2021 to December 2021, all public school students across the country engaged only in virtual learning. They transitioned to a hybrid system last month.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin has on numerous occasions highlighted the urgency of getting students back in the classroom to address the significant gaps resulting from the virtual learning environment.

Last week, she announced plans to begin the transition to full face-to-face learning.

Taylor said yesterday some schools were able to transition directly to face-to-face immediately.

However, he noted that some schools will likely not be able to transition to a completely in-person model anytime soon.

“Not so much in New Providence…but, in the Family Islands, we have some schools where the physical plant…was designed in its time,” he said.

“So, classrooms are only as big as they are. They were fine when we only had one foot or so between the desks.

“Now that you have this imposition that you must have three feet between the desks, then you have a situation where some of these classrooms now can only hold a [certain] number of students.”

Taylor said there are limited solutions.

“While people talk about things like erecting tents and so forth, people don’t want their children to be in a tent,” he said.

“They want their children in a classroom. So, in those sorts of circumstances, there is very little that we can do at this time. I’m not saying that options cannot be explored, but a lot of options, people don’t like them.”