Halkitis: $600k of budgeted $1 mil. was spent on Dubai expo

Of the $1 million budgeted by the Davis administration to support the country’s presence at Expo 2020 in Dubai, $600,000 was spent, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday.

Halkitis noted that Dubai’s government paid for Prime Minister Philip Davis and his delegation to attend the expo last month.

He declined to provide further comment.

News that a delegation of more than 100 traveled to Dubai for the event, while The Bahamas continues to suffer from an economic and financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, provoked the ire of many last month.

While the amount of money spent was one concern, the primary concern of many was the quality of Bahamian offerings at the expo and how performers were chosen.

The delegation included Bahamian artists and performers, among them, Shaback, a choir led by Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Press Secretary Clint Watson, whose relatives also made up the delegation in other capacities.

OPM Director of Communications Latrae Rahming previously said the government of the United Arab Emirates “supported the presence of The Bahamas pavilion at the expo with $3.5 million” and that the private sector supplied donations totaling $500,000.

Further, he said Cabinet approved up to $1 million for Expo 2020. Rahming said the previous administration approved $1.7 million for the expo.

However, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said his administration did not allocate any funds specifically for Expo 2020. He said the Ministry of Tourism was advised to use funds already budgeted to attend the event.

The Free National Movement called on the government to provide an itemized list of expenses.

It is unclear if the government intends to provide this list of expenses.

At the time of the controversy, Halkitis insisted that the money spent on the trip went to good use.

“We think it’s well spent and, at the end of the day, we want to be able to give a ledger to say this is what we allocated and here’s what we spent and here are some of the benefits that we think are accruing to us,” he said.

“Some will be immediate and some will be longer term.”

Expo 2020 is part of World Expo, an event that occurs every five years and lasts for six months. According to its website, the event is a festival where participating countries can show off innovations and “have fun by sharing ideas and working together”.