Halkitis assures that debt will be settled

The government has completed the appointment of its debt advisory committee, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday, adding that there are no worries that the country will be able to settle its debts in the next two years.

Halkitis said members of the government are confident that the economy is headed in the right direction, though they are not yet satisfied with its performance.

“We are where we are. Many countries are in the same position because of the pandemic, but we put in place a plan to manage our debt situation with advice from a very imminent private sector committee and we have put in place a mechanism to increase revenue and ensure that the government collects,” said Halkitis.

“News from the economy is good and we feel good about where we are. It’s not where we want to be, but we are moving in the right direction.”

He explained that government hopes to get the country’s revenue collection to 25 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) through reopening the economy and relaxing restrictions on business, aggressively pursuing new investment, keeping protocols in place to minimize COVID-19’s effects on the economy, through the revenue enhancement unit’s work and by seeking new areas of revenue collection such as carbon sequestration.

He said the country’s debt seems to be a very important topic to Bahamians and the government means to show the Bahamian people how it has progressed over the first six months of the fiscal year when the mid-year budget is presented.

“Of course Bahamians were concerned about the level of the national debt, particularly the run-up of the national debt over the last two to three years and they were concerned about the closure of the economy due to COVID-19, the rise in unemployment, the increased government spending on COVID relief and on healthcare brought on by the COVID crisis,” Halkitis said.

“So, we’ll have an opportunity to give an update on our progress as we come with the mid-year budget. We have set as a target for revenue, 25 percent of GDP. We have gotten as low as 16 percent of GDP as revenue. We want to be up in the mid-20s or even higher. It helps the government to pay for the services that it has to provide.

“And we have set as a target, the collection of an additional $200 million worth of revenue over the next two years. The revenue enhancement unit will be critical in us achieving that goal and we’re excited about it.”

Halkitis said the government knows its upcoming debt obligations, which could be as high as $2 billion in 2024 and will make provisions to satisfy them.

“The government is a going concern… it’s not worrying at all,” said Halkitis.

“What we want to do is make sure the economy is robust and we feel good about it.”