Halkitis: Budget will bring some economic relief, no tax increases

The government’s 2022/2023 budget will include measures that should bring some economic relief to the public and will not feature tax increases, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis told the media yesterday.

Today, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis will present some details of the national budget to Parliament. This will be the Davis administration’s first full budget since coming to power after an early election in September.

Halkitis explained that the government’s aim in this new budget is to ensure that its key priorities like education and health are financed and that there are incentives in place to help to grow this country’s economy.

“You can expect to see us bringing some relief to the public,” said Halkitis. “You can expect to see some incentives to promote things like home ownership, investment in business, investment in green energy, etc.

“As the prime minister has said repeatedly, tax increases are an absolute last resort. We’re not anticipating that. We’re not doing that.”

According to Halkitis, the government will continue to focus on growth as the country continues to climb out of the economic slump caused by the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now Russia’s war in Ukraine. Despite the lingering economic effects of those external shocks, Halkitis said the government is optimistic about the direction of the economy.

“We are encouraged by the signs we see coming out of the economy in terms of people being employed,” he said. “If you look around, construction is going on, investment in the country … we are, in terms of the tourism industry, very strong. So, we are encouraged by that. We believe any increase in taxation would tend to work against that recovery. So, our view is we need to encourage the continued growth of the economy.”

Halkitis said the government will also continue to improve on the revenue collection from taxes that are already on the books.

“People who can afford to pay and owe, we will make sure that we have the mechanisms in place for them to pay and for us to collect and we will continue to seek out new sources of revenue,” he said.

“As you know, the prime minister has been very vocal on the whole issue of climate change and the possibility of carbon credits being a source of revenue for us.”