Halkitis: Consolidated Fund will be used to pay for baseball stadium

The government will use money from the Consolidated Fund to pay for the completion of Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday.

“What will happen is the Ministry of Works has come to the government and said that we need these additional funds to complete the stadium and so the government has agreed that we will complete the stadium so we will make funds available,” Halkitis said.

“There is no one particular source. Like we would not say, ‘Okay. We will go and get a loan to do it’. The government will provide it out of its funds.”

More than $27.44 million has already been spent on the project, which stalled in 2017 when it was supposed to have been completed.

Last week in the House of Assembly, Minister of Works Alfred Sears pledged that the stadium will be finished by the end of this year, noting that an additional $31 million is required in funding from the government.

The 2021/2022 budget does not allocate the necessary funding for its completion.

At the time, Sears lambasted the Minnis administration for allowing the stadium to sit incomplete for years and collect penalties.

But Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard has maintained that it was not the fault of the previous government.

“The public could easily get the impression based on the way in which the minister framed his remarks, that the cost that has been mentioned to the general public is somehow related to determinations by the last administration on whether to proceed or not proceed on completing the baseball stadium,” he said.

“… An examination of the facts would show that … that is patently false.”

Pintard pointed to the fact that the project stalled in April 2017, a month ahead of the general election that ushered in the Minnis administration.