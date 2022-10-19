Halkitis: Local producers not impacted by new price controlled items

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis told the media yesterday that the government’s decision to add more price controlled items to the government’s list will not affect the local producers of some of those items.

Abaco Big Bird executives told Guardian Business this week that they weren’t sure how the government’s decision would affect their operations.

Concerned Bahamians are wondering if the government’s decision would be a disincentive to farmers and other producers, but Halkitis contends that it isn’t.

“There are different types of producers and so this deals with people who purchase wholesale and sell retail,” Halkitis said.

“So, in terms of producers, this particular thing does not impact them.”

Retailers have expressed concerns about the government’s decision to add more items to the list of priced controlled goods without consultation with them.

Halkitis explained yesterday that it was important to get more items on the list quickly, in order to stem the rising costs to consumers that is being caused by high global inflation.

“You want to bring relief and you want to bring relief quickly,” said Halkitis.

“This idea, having been floated before, we know what the issues are.”

The government met with retailers on Monday to hear their concerns. Some of those retailers have expressed fear that the hit to their revenues could set their businesses spiraling into closure.

Halkitis said it was a “good meeting”.

“We think we can move ahead and hopefully people can start seeing the impact in their pockets,” he said.

He added: “The concern, that I’m sure you’ve all heard, is the increase in prices and the impact on consumers. We’re sure that there is a middle ground that we can reach with retailers. We don’t see this leading to massive business closures, we do not see that, but we’ve asked the associations to provide us some numbers that we can look at. But we don’t anticipate that [closures]. We think it is reasonable what we’re proposing.”

Halkitis said the government’s measures will be evaluated in six months to see what the effect has been on businesses.