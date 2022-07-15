Halkitis: Minimum wage increase before the end of the year

The government will implement an increase in the minimum wage before the end of the year, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis confirmed yesterday during the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) board of directors meeting.

During the meeting, Halkitis, who was the BHTA’s keynote speaker, explained that the work of the National Tripartite Council – a body made up of representatives of the government, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce & Employers’ Confederation, the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Trade Union Congress – should be completed and ready for the implementation of an increase in the country’s minimum wage before the end of the year.

When asked about the implementation of a livable wage, Halkitis said that implementation will be a much longer term project.

Following Halkitis’ presentation, BHTA President Robert “Sandy” Sands asked that the minister consider that while the hospitality sector pays minimum wage in some instances, employees also collect gratuities. Sands said gratuities are a “unique element of our sector”.

“We’re not indifferent to some type of minimum wage increase, but we believe that the issue of gratuities should be a consideration in our sector,” said Sands.

He told Halkitis that the issue of minimum wage is a pivotal concern for the hospitality sector.

Halkitis said he would take the issue of gratuities to the tripartite council to see if they would take the matter into consideration.

Currently the private sector minimum wage is $210, while the public sector minimum wage is $225 and is expected to increase to $250.

Executive Director of the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board Kerry Fountain asked during his presentation to the BHTA that the government should time the implementation of wage increases to the hotels’ high winter season when income is strongest.

Halkitis contended that this request is reasonable and should be able to be accommodated.