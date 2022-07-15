Business

Halkitis: Minimum wage increase before the end of the year

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email July 15, 2022
166 1 minute read
Michael Halkitis.

The government will implement an increase in the minimum wage before the end of the year, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis confirmed yesterday during the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) board of directors meeting.

During the meeting, Halkitis, who was the BHTA’s keynote speaker, explained that the work of the National Tripartite Council – a body made up of representatives of the government, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce & Employers’ Confederation, the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Trade Union Congress – should be completed and ready for the implementation of an increase in the country’s minimum wage before the end of the year.

When asked about the implementation of a livable wage, Halkitis said that implementation will be a much longer term project.

Following Halkitis’ presentation, BHTA President Robert “Sandy” Sands asked that the minister consider that while the hospitality sector pays minimum wage in some instances, employees also collect gratuities. Sands said gratuities are a “unique element of our sector”.

“We’re not indifferent to some type of minimum wage increase, but we believe that the issue of gratuities should be a consideration in our sector,” said Sands.

He told Halkitis that the issue of minimum wage is a pivotal concern for the hospitality sector.

Halkitis said he would take the issue of gratuities to the tripartite council to see if they would take the matter into consideration.

Currently the private sector minimum wage is $210, while the public sector minimum wage is $225 and is expected to increase to $250.

Executive Director of the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board Kerry Fountain asked during his presentation to the BHTA that the government should time the implementation of wage increases to the hotels’ high winter season when income is strongest.

Halkitis contended that this request is reasonable and should be able to be accommodated. 

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email July 15, 2022
166 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Chester Robards

Chester Robards

Chester Robards rejoined The Nassau Guardian in November 2017 as a senior business reporter. He has covered myriad topics and events for The Nassau Guardian. Education: Florida International University, BS in Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of PM: Govt will receive 85 percent of carbon credit revenue

PM: Govt will receive 85 percent of carbon credit revenue

July 15, 2022

Paradise Island hotels to appeal application denial

July 15, 2022
Photo of Goldwynn Resort and Residences eyes soft opening for end of year

Goldwynn Resort and Residences eyes soft opening for end of year

July 15, 2022
Photo of Atlantis resort projecting strong booking levels into 2023

Atlantis resort projecting strong booking levels into 2023

July 15, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker