Halkitis: No health insurance VAT changes on April 1

After meeting with medical professionals and getting crucial information, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis yesterday confirmed the government will not implement the changes to the treatment of value-added tax (VAT) on health insurance on April 1.

“No. We will maintain the status quo so that people do not postpone critical medical treatment for fear of their insurance companies not honoring their commitments,” he said in response to a Guardian Business inquiry last night.

The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) had charged that the Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) intends to move the entire VAT burden for those with health insurance to the pockets of consumers, warning that the VAT on medical services would no longer be covered under insurance claims once the government’s new policy takes effect.

As he closed debate on the mid-year budget in the upper chamber, Halkitis said discussions continue with the insurance sector regarding its interpretation of the law.

“It has been crafted as an introduction of VAT by the government. It is not, the government is seeking to correct what it feels and what the law says is an incorrect treatment of VAT inputs. The insurance companies crafted it in a certain way, as an increase, and there were some public statements about insured persons being liable to pay the VAT. As a part of all of those discussions, we sat down at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs with some medical professionals, who brought some other things to our attention in terms of the provision of services as they are now abroad versus here and certain other things,” he said.

“So, the decision was made that we will continue the conversation. We have a meeting set for next week and we will continue.”

Right now insurance companies are able to recover the VAT they pay out on health insurance claims. The government intended to end that practice, claiming that in at least one instance, an insurance company withheld tens of millions in tax revenue from the government.

Insurance companies have argued that the ten percent tax on health services would now have to be covered by people seeking medical attention up front, which in some cases – particularly those medical services that cost hundreds and thousands of dollars – would be a significant cost burden on the insured.

They also claimed it would discourage Bahamians from seeking medical care over the fear of paying higher costs.

“Our intention is not to have any increase be passed onto the consumer. We believe and the association in writing to us has conceded that the treatment of the VAT paid out as an input is a technical point, and that what has been happening is inconsistent with the laws and having had some conversations with the medical professionals, there are some other things that we need to do, so we will continue that conversation,” Halkitis said yesterday in the Senate.

“Suffice to say it was not an introduction of VAT in those things by the government, we were seeking to correct what we see as an incorrect treatment of the VAT input. At the end of the day there is a lot of disquiet that has been created in the community, and we do not want to be in the position where people, because of lack of understanding or fear, are not accessing medical treatment or are delaying procedures because they are unclear on a particular point, so we will continue that discussion.”