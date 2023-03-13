Halkitis on Airbnb taxes: Any taxation consistent with VAT threshold

Responding to criticism from the opposition over the government’s new requirement that all vacation rental property owners register with the Department of Inland Revenue (DIR), Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said any taxes levied against Bahamians will be consistent with the current value-added tax (VAT) threshold of $100,000 revenue annually.

East Grand Bahama Member of Parliament Kwasi Thompson, who is also the opposition shadow minister of finance, called it unacceptable that the government issued public notices telling short-term vacation rental owners that they are now required to register, adding that “Anything that is proposed must not add any more regulatory burden on the Bahamian vacation home rental hosts.”

Pointing to the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was passed under the Minnis administration and provides for short-term rentals to be accountable and liable to pay VAT on the total value of the rental and services of each home – and also provides for properties owned by non-Bahamians to also be taxable – Halkitis said it was curious the former minister of state for finance was so critical of the new policy given that the Davis administration is only enforcing the laws changed under the previous government.

“Successive administrations will tell you they need to improve the administration of taxes. The idea being instead of introducing new taxes or increasing taxes, let us just collect what is already on the books and what is out there uncollected so that it is fair,” he told the Senate last week.

“So the government has to have different tools that it uses to encourage and improve administration.”

Seeking to identify up to 10,000 short-term vacation rental properties as it seeks to properly regulate the industry, the DIR announced recently that beginning March 1, short-term vacation property owners need to register with the department by the end of April.

Halkitis admitted that the announcement caused some disquiet in the community, however he said smaller rental property owners need not be concerned about paying VAT.

“The first thing I want to say is the VAT registration threshold is $100,000 in revenue per year. So we intend for any taxation to be consistent with the VAT threshold. So the individual who has one unit on the side of their house, unless they are really super expensive, they wouldn’t have to worry about that. So considering that for VAT the turnover is $100,000, anything we do will respect that threshold, so the individual who has a unit they are renting, they don’t need to be concerned,” he said.

“Secondly, it is very important because of the insufficiencies of the hotel rooms we are having. The Airbnbs make up the numbers, they take up the slack so to speak, so even though you have the big hotels, we understand there are several hundred rooms at Atlantis that are out of commission, the Hilton is closed, so that is an important sector.”

He continued, “That’s important for down the road. When we talk about people who are earning over $100,000, the expectation is they will eventually be required to pay VAT on the rental, there is no hiding from that.”

The DIR has said registering will provide benefits to vacation rental property owners. They would officially become recognized by the Bahamian government, become eligible for funding, would not face 2023 business license or registration fees and also get free advertising.

What the government is seeking to do is develop a concessions regime so that the Bahamians who want to take part in the tourism industry will have an opportunity if they want to build, renovate or furnish. They can have concessions in terms of bringing in material, supplies and furniture, et cetera and they will be able to apply for concessions,” Halkitis said.

“And I want to say the tourism professionals will tell you that in the aftermath of COVID-19, you have people whose tastes have evolved so there is more of a demand for smaller resorts, where people can have a local experience, and I think we see it right here on New Providence when we see these people in our communities who are visitors. So this provides an opportunity for the government to incentivize more Bahamians to get into the industry.”