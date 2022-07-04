Halkitis on global minimum tax: We embrace change as an opportunity for growth

With the time quickly approaching for The Bahamas and countries around the world to implement a global minimum tax, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said whatever policy The Bahamas implements will insure the interests of investors and clients in the jurisdiction are well protected.

The Bahamas was one of 136 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member jurisdictions that agreed last year to the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to reform the global taxation system, which calls for the implementation of a minimum tax at 15 percent by 2023.

Halkitis was speaking last week at a Bahamas Spotlight event in London, hosted by the Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) in collaboration with hedge fund news website Hedgeweek.

“We have responded to and adopted EU (European Union) standards related to economic substance, ensuring that entities in The Bahamas are managed and conducting adequate business in The Bahamas and removing all preferential exemptions for local entities conducting commercial activity outside the country. We embrace change as an opportunity for growth,” he said.

“Greater transparency measures for mandatory disclosures and the arrival of global minimum corporate taxes are issues that we are prepared to address in the near future. You can be sure that our response to these looming issues will be swift and maintain clearly articulated, balanced policy positions. Our number one priority, as always, is to protect the interests of our investors, clients, and other key stakeholder groups.”

Halkitis said earlier this year that a study on the implications of implementing a minimum global corporate tax would be complete by the end of the fiscal year.

The purpose of the event was to showcase the financial services sector in The Bahamas and comes following the completion of a recent study exploring the ways The Bahamas and the United Kingdom can increase trade in goods and services between the two nations.

In particular, The Bahamas is seeking to capitalize on the innovative digital assets legislation and framework established in recent years to attract to business to the financial services sector.

“Investors in The Bahamas can be assured that we will never rest on our laurels. We are always scanning the horizon for opportunities to strengthen existing offerings and tap into emerging niches. This is why leaders in the fintech industry are now making moves to establish a foothold in The Bahamas. In our digital assets and registered exchanges legislation, we have a world-leading regime for the regulation and facilitation of the exchange of digital assets, digital payments, digital ledger technologies, and the sale of digital assets,” Halkitis said.

“Our financial services sector has now been launched into a digital landscape that will open the door to a range of new service offerings, as the world continues to embrace the fintech revolution. True to our reputation for measured innovation, we have already begun the process of drafting amendments to the existing legislation in recognition of emerging trends, such as stable coins, non-fungible tokens, and provisions for greater consumer protections in decentralized finance.

“These developments continue the trend that we have seen reflected in previous innovations, such as our SMART funds’ fine-tuned and creative solutions for small investor groups, and the flexibility of our investment condominiums in providing market-responsive, simplified access to global capital markets.”

While in London, the Bahamas Financial Services Board and the Securities Commission sponsored the Hedge Fund European Digital Assets Summit, designed for European hedge fund operational and product specialists to discuss key developments, trends, and issues driving the growth of digital asset strategies and funds.

BFSB Chief Executive Officer Tanya McCartney said the responses received from attendees at the Bahamas Spotlight event were positive.

“There is tremendous interest in The Bahamas as a financial center. Certainly, the work that we have done to regulate digital assets business as spurred new interest in the jurisdiction. There was a clear indication that our wealth management offerings remain attractive. In addition, people are looking for stability and certainty in the current global economic environment, and we can provide this in the context of financial services,” she said.