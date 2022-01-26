Halkitis: Property owners can appeal reassessed real property tax bill

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis advised anyone who is not satisfied with the new, reassessed level of their real property tax bill this year to file an appeal.

Halkitis told Guardian Business yesterday that the government’s overarching mission for reassessing real property tax values was never to simply raise the tax on homeowners, but to ensure that “everyone pays their fair share”.

“The overall objective is fairness and equity,” said Halkitis.

“Those who owe taxes and have the capability of paying, we are going to make sure that their taxes are properly assessed and properly collected.”

Halkitis said in a recent opinion piece that real property taxes have not been increased for 70 percent of owner-occupied properties.

He added in the article that the changes to real property tax values could unlock $450 million over five years.

Halkitis explained that real property tax assessments have all been completed and that homeowners’ 2022 real property tax bills should reflect their property’s true value.

He added that there are some older properties that might have been added to the real property tax list for the first time.

“What the reassessment exercise does is that we go and look at our list and we make sure that properties are on the tax list at their current value,” he said.

“So, for example, someone might have moved into their house 20 years ago and the value has not been reassessed in that time, and so we have completed the reassessments, so that the properties will reflect their true values and we’ve also done an exercise to ensure those who are not on the tax roll are currently on the rolls.

“Over the years, we have had situations where many, many properties have never been assessed and put on the tax rolls, and so another objective is to make sure that all of those properties are on the roll.”

Halkitis also said in the opinion piece that the government will be giving all owner-occupied properties a rebate of up to $312.50 on this year’s real property tax bill.