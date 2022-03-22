Halkitis says little govt can do to stop inflation, as opposition calls for action

Facing criticism over the impact inflation has had on the Bahamian public, and the government’s lack of attention to the issue, Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said yesterday that there is little that can be done.

“In the short term, little can be done,” he said in the Senate during his contribution to the mid-year budget debate.

“We have been in some discussions with some wholesalers to see if there is anything in terms of government processes that we can do to smooth any bottlenecks, so that their business might be improved.

“Our view is to empower our Consumer [Protection] Commission to ensure that we avoid any sort of gouging that uses an excuse of unrest to unfairly hike up prices.

“But we are a small economy in an increasingly integrated global economy and the world is still a very dangerous place.”

During her contribution to the mid-year budget debate in the Senate yesterday, Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Michela Ellis said the Davis administration has failed to take significant steps to assist residents who are being burdened by inflation.

“I know the increased prices, save for the VAT on breadbasket items, are as a result of external factors, but the impact hits very close to home,” she said.

“It’s in our pockets, our wallets, our fridges, our cupboards, and our gas tanks.”

Ellis added, “Madam President, we continue to wait for this government to take steps to provide relief and protection to our citizens and residents.

“We are a small archipelagic nation, yet we feel the weight of economic circumstances beyond our control on our necks.

“We are a creative and innovative nation. This government, like its predecessor, must come up with a plan to provide relief for our citizens and residents who are impacted by matters which occur beyond our borders.”

Ellis pointed to the fact that neighboring countries like the Turks and Caicos and Barbados have taken steps to mitigate the impact of rising prices, particularly on increasing fuel costs.

“We have seen that our neighbors in the Turks and Caicos and Barbados have received help from the government to mitigate the effects of rising prices. In the Turks and Caicos, they have reduced taxes and processing fees on fuel for a period of 12 months.

“In Barbados, the VAT payable on fuel has been reduced for at least six months. And adding insult to injury, Barbados has decided to remove VAT on feminine products, diapers, antiperspirants, vitamins, and multi-minerals.”

However, last week in the House of Assembly, Prime Minister Philip Davis suggested that his government will not make any changes to the VAT paid on fuel and other items.

He said Barbados’ decisions have to be spoken of in their full context.

“I heard … members opposite speak to what other countries have been doing to sort of address the issue of inflation,” Davis said on Thursday evening as he wrapped up debate on the mid-year budget.

“And I think much emphasis, I think at least two or three have mentioned Barbados and how Barbados has in fact reduced VAT on many items and decreased the cap on gas and diesel.

“… Well, you know, it’s one thing to point out what other countries may or may not have done. And yes, it is true that Barbados did propose some zero-rating of certain personal care and critical items. Yes, they did … reduce the VAT payable on gas and diesel.

“But they didn’t just do that. So, all of you recommending that we look at those things and do it, I wonder if you would recommend that we also add what they call a pandemic contribution levy. For example, do you recommend, as Barbados did, levying 15 percent on the net income of corporations?

“And this applies to domestic businesses, retail sales, petroleum products as well.

“They reduced VAT on petroleum products, but on corporations, they add 15 percent. Do you recommend we do that?

“… Would you recommend that, in addition, that we add one percent on individuals earning in excess of say $3,000 a month? Would you recommend that?”