Halkitis: We have to live with cruise port deal 

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis shied away yesterday from expressing any extensive views on the deal entered into by the previous administration for the Nassau Cruise Port, saying only that the government has to live with the deal.

Asked his views on the deal, Halkitis told reporters, “It’s a deal done by the previous administration. Governments are continuous. We are bound by it, so we have to live with it.

“As you said, there are opinions being expressed as to the goodness or badness of it. From my position, where I sit, governments are continuous. We have to make the best out of it.”

Halkitis did not comment on whether he thought the deal was a good or bad one.

He spoke at the Office of the Prime Minister after he was asked by a reporter to weigh in on the differing views expressed on the port by Cabinet colleagues.

When he contributed to the 2023/2024 budget debate in the House of Assembly on June 14, Immigration and Labour Minister Keith Bell slammed the deal as the “worst deal” in Bahamian history.

Bell claimed the cruise port deal will result in the Bahamian people being in a deficit position, dubbing the deal a “national disgrace”.

He claimed the Minnis administration short changed the Bahamian people.

Bell made the claims despite Prime Minister Philip Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper both recently applauding the partnership with Global Ports Holding, which gave birth to the newly opened cruise port.

Speaking during debate on the budget, Cooper noted, “The Nassau Cruise Port is owned 49 percent by Bahamian investors and another two percent by the YES Foundation for the benefit of the Bahamian people. It is the home to many new Bahamian entrepreneurs with authentically Bahamian products.”

Cooper, who is the minister of tourism, praised the development – as he did when it was formally opened on May 26.

When the matter came up in Parliament again last week, former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe, leader of government business in the House, said a bad cruise port deal does not mean that the cruise port itself has turned out bad.

“One member (Bell) has a view and the member has said that he believes it’s a bad deal, but no one ever said it’s not a good port,” Wilchcombe said.

“That’s not a [contradiction]. A bad deal is a bad deal. What makes that contradictory? They’re two different views. What [don’t you] understand? You’re reading something you don’t understand.”

He was responding to Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis, who said the ministers had contradicted each other on the matter of the cruise port deal.