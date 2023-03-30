Funeral service for the late Hamutle Pamelia Nichols aged 85 of High Vista Dr. and formerly of St. Michael, Barbados, will be held on Saturday, 1st April 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, George Street. Officiating will be The Very Rev’d. Harry J. L. Bain, Dean of Nassau, Rector of Christ Church Cathedral. Cremation will follow.

Hamutle is survived by her Husband: of 65 years, Eustace; her Children: Radcliffe (Joy) Nichols, O’Lanna Nichols, Letitia (Philip) Huyler; Grandchildren: Radina, Radcliffe Jr., Radisha Nichols, Philece (Harold) Dorsett, Philicia (Benjamin) Dames, Philencia Huyler, and Brandon Crawley; Great grandchildren: Ethan Ace Dorsett and Jianna Davis; Brother: Anthony (Angela) Burnett; Sisters: Shelah Murray, Jean Culmer, and Viola Burnett; Nephews: Delano (Candice) Culmer, Delgado Culmer, Justin Burnett, Adrian Burnett; Niece: Regina Burnett; Grand Nieces and Nephew: Trinity, Emelio, Danyell, Daliyah, and Daniyah Culmer; Family & friends: Michael & Winifred Thompson & Family, Mrs. Kathleen Warren & Family, Mrs. Angela Achara & Family, Mr. & Mrs. Harold Dorsett I & Family, Mr. & Mrs. Benjamin Dames, Sr. & Family, Mr. Steven O. Symmonett, Mr. & Mrs. Hackinson Clarke & Family, The Nicholls Family of Barbados, Canada, England and the United States, Ms. Karen Baxter, Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Knowles & Family, Mr. Maxwell Sweeting, Mrs. Arlene Major, Mr. Kensel Sherman, Mrs. Sherriley Strachan, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick Hanlan, Sr. & Family, Dr. Ada Thompson, Mr. David Cartwright & Family, Dr. Marsha Williams-Bethel, Ms. Indianna Bumpers, Mrs. Karen Archer, Ms. Vernice Walkine & Family, Christ Church Cathedral Church Family, Mr. Anthony McKinney & Family, Ms. Shelley Shackleford, Mr. & Mrs. Douglas Hanna & Family, The Staff of Nick’s Auto Repair, Mr. Garth Small, Mr. Brian Serville & Family, Dr. & Mrs. Homer Bloomfield & Family, Mr. Bryan McCartney & Family, Ms. Heather Hanlan, Mrs. Deidre Taylor, Mrs. Germaine Butler, Mrs. Madonna Bethel, Mrs. Daphne Brooks, and others too numerous to mention.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, Nassau Street on Friday, March 31st 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be NO viewing at the church.