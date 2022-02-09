Hands for Hunger feeling food cost pinch

As some experts warned that sky-high grocery prices are likely to continue for some time, Executive Director Hands for Hunger Keisha Ellis said the organization has been impacted by the increased costs.

Ellis said that combined with the increased number of people requiring assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is worrying.

“There is definitely an increase in the number of people who need assistance,” she said.

Ellis added, “Although we’re not at the same level as we were at the height of the pandemic, we are definitely still assisting many people who haven’t been able to recover since the pandemic.

“There are a number of people who, although they are technically back to work, they have bills that they’re trying to catch up on or other things that came up that they’re dealing with and facing now, so they are still not able to provide for their own food needs, even though they are working.”

Ellis said that while donations have been relatively consistent, the money is not stretching as far as it used to, especially in recent weeks.

“There are more people who need food assistance, but also, when we try to purchase groceries, you know, our donations aren’t going as far as they could because of the increase in prices.

“So, while we operate the pantry now and we definitely depend on the donations of canned goods and monetary donations, we have seen that the amount that we’re able to purchase is decreasing.”

Ellis said the increase in prices has been substantial.

“We have noticed that over the past few weeks, the food costs have increased probably by about 50 percent.”

She said it’s also increasingly difficult to find some basic items, including rice, corned beef and canned tuna.

“It’s quite difficult to get some of the staple items that we know our clients depend on. So, because of food shortages, it’s difficult to get some of the breadbasket items that we know they need.”

The Bahamas, like many small nations, imports the vast majority of its food, with the annual bill totaling roughly $1 billion.

The reliance on imported goods means the country is particularly vulnerable to outside impacts.

Ellis said yesterday that the stark increase in prices is a reminder of the need for food security.

“We’re really concerned with the lack of availability of what are usually standard items that we’re able to purchase and give to our clients,” she said.

“I think it’s just a reminder of how important it is for us to get some autonomy over our food production.

“This, unfortunately, isn’t anything new. We know that whenever there are ripples globally, we’re going to feel the effects at some point.

“So, this is something that Bahamians know and come to expect, unfortunately.

“But it’s a hard reminder that food security is of the utmost importance for a small nation like The Bahamas.”