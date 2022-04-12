Hanna-Martin pledges to address learning loss due to pandemic

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said yesterday the government will implement several strategies in the next school year to address learning gaps that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those efforts, she said, will help students who were supposed to graduate last year and this year but were not able to.

“We are going to do all that we can to do what is necessary to close gaps because we found in the survey that really a lot of it had to do with things that were not under the control necessarily of a child and, as a result, the absenteeism took place,” she said.

“So, we have a strategy and it’s unfolding during the summer months, and we hope that by September we will be able to implement a number of strategies including [for] those who should have graduated last year and were in no man’s land and those who are graduating this year who may continue to have challenges; we are going to do all that we can to close the gaps.”

Hanna-Martin said the circumstances have been difficult and the Ministry of Education and government must respond in an “extraordinary” fashion.

However, she did not detail the specific steps that will be taken to address the issue.

Hanna-Martin has repeatedly expressed concern about gaps in learning in The Bahamas that resulted from dependence on a virtual learning system during the pandemic.

After nearly two years of being largely on the virtual learning system, public school students returned to their campuses on January 24 via hybrid learning. Many schools have since transitioned to fully in-person learning.

The Department of Statistics produced a report — “Survey of Infrequent and non-Users of the Learning Management System (LMS)” — for the Ministry of Education in February 2022.

The data showed roughly half of the 499 households questioned said there was at least one child in the home who did not attend virtual classes.

The objective of the survey was to determine why the ministry’s LMS was “not fully utilized by the children that never logged on as well as those that only logged on once or twice a day”.

Following the results of the survey, Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson questioned what steps the government intends to take to improve learning for students.

Director of Education Marcellus Taylor emphasized yesterday that dealing with learning loss is a long-term issue.

“It will be a process to recover learning loss,” Taylor said.

“You cannot just wave a wand and it just happens.

“This year, we know that we might have some students who may not perform at their traditional levels, but we believe that, over time, and if they keep focused and keep at it, they will get back to the levels of performance that they [saw] before COVID-19.”

Taylor said both national exams and school-based exams will take place this year.

He said efforts are underway to provide as much support as possible to students, including extra classes.