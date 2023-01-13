Harbour Island’s migrant woes

There are growing concerns about a worsening illegal migrant problem on the small, picturesque Harbour Island in Eleuthera, according to island officials.

North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty and Harbour Island Chief Councilor Terrance Davis said yesterday residents are becoming increasingly worried.

“We have a serious problem with migrants coming from the south,” Petty said.

“The government knows of it. We have several plans that we are putting in place. Hopefully soon we will be taking some action because it is very troublesome and it is getting out of control.”

Davis, who spoke with The Nassau Guardian in a separate interview, said new faces are popping up on Harbour Island frequently.

“I’m guessing that with what happened throughout the country and Harbour Island booming financially, a lot of persons migrated here,” he said.

“To be honest with you, if you walk around Harbour Island, you would see there are more and more new faces every day.”

Davis is worried that the island, which is approximately 3.5 miles long, will lose its charm and identity if the problem is not urgently addressed.

“This is a really grievous situation and the residents in this community are really, really frustrated because it seems that everyone’s kind of turning a blind eye to it,” he said.

Davis added though that several weeks ago, there was a law enforcement raid, but said his understanding is that it did not produce much and there has not been any focused attention on the problem.

Harbour Island, which lies northwest of Eleuthera Island, is known for its expansive pink sand beaches and is popular with second-home residents and visitors.

Concerns about its illegal immigration

problem were heightened this week when Peter Higgs, a longtime Harbour Island resident, filmed a bushy area, which he identified as being on the island.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows clothes strewn among the branches, and items used for cooking and bathing in the area.

There are also many buckets about the place in the video.

As Higgs makes his way through the bushes, he spots a man and asks, “Boss man, what you do?”

The individual darts from behind what appeared to be a living area, presumably to escape being filmed by Higgs.

“Shacks in our bushes, and this is behind a big hotel. Check this out,” said Higgs in the video, who chuckles in apparent disbelief. “Help us, Lord. Help us. That’s all I can say.”

Higgs told The Nassau Guardian yesterday that when he went to the site, he observed four men, three of whom ran off before he could record them.

“I saw a lot of little shanty boxes,” he said. “Six by four boxes with four men coming out of one box and they had four boxes there. That’s what I saw. I saw a lot of buckets, I saw water, I saw … one of those small, easy burner stoves to make sure they’re not burning fire for anybody to see what they are burning.”

He said as he walked through he smelled a foul smell, which he presumed was human waste.

Higgs said that area is just one of the areas on Harbour Island where migrants reside.

“That’s one of our places,” he said. “…There are bigger, way bigger places than what I posted on Facebook; way bigger. There are more areas. I’ve been to like four different areas.”

Higgs said he was disturbed and depressed by what he saw on the island where he was raised.

He said he plans to post additional videos to social media to raise awareness to the situation.

Petty said the problem is getting worse.

“It is growing,” the MP said.

“There are so much issues in Haiti right now that everybody is trying to migrate to The Bahamas. It’s an ongoing problem, so we just have to come up with some ways to deal with the problem. We have some things in the pipeline that we are working on.”

Speaking about the presence of illegal migrants, he added, “Anywhere they can find to rest their heads that’s where they are.

“The immigration minister is aware of it and we are going to get the problem solved. It is a vexing problem. The problem is getting worse. We’ll get that fixed. We always had an issue with migrants but right now, with the situation in Haiti, it’s making it worse.”

Petty said he is receiving “a lot of complaints on a daily basis” from constituents regarding the matter.

“One of the things that I discourage people from doing is hiring them,” he added.

“If you’re not employing them, then they have no reason to be there, so we have a lot of people just being hypocritical. They don’t want them there but yet they [are] still giving them employment, so that’s one of the things that we are going to deal with.”

Davis said he finds it unbelievable that no one knew of the existence of the shacks.

“It’s quite concerning to know that we have these things happening within our community and it isn’t like you can walk this area or that you could easily access this area. From what I’m told, this area is like almost [a quarter of a mile] inside the bushy area,” he said.

Davis added, “I think those government agencies should pay close [attention] to this issue because we’re going to be faced with a labor problem on our island … because our locals wouldn’t work for what they are working for, so it’s easier for them to get hired rather than us getting hired because they would accept whatever.”

Petty said he intends to hold a press conference on Harbour Island tomorrow to discuss the issue further.

Immigration Minister Keith Bell said earlier this month The Bahamas recorded the largest number of repatriations of illegal migrants “in a very, very long time” in 2022, but The Nassau Guardian could not reach him yesterday to comment on the situation on Harbour Island.

Acting Director of Immigration Keturah Ferguson did not comment directly on the Harbour Island matter when contacted by The Nassau Guardian yesterday but assured the focus remains on tackling illegal migration across the country.