Harrinique Tamara McPhee

Death Notice 

For

Harrinique Tamara McPhee  

Affectionately called “Drippy”, 18

a resident of Kemp Road died on Saturday 4th, February 2023.

Memories will be Cherished by her mother: Blanche McKenzie Spencer; father: Harrison McPhee; stepfather: Kirk Spencer; 1 sister: Shandra Oliver; 2 brothers: Lathario Davis, Kervon Stewart; grandparents:  Elsle McKenzie; Bishop Alfred H K Cooper and Edith Cooper; sister-in-law: Deanca Curtis; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

