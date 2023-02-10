Death Notice

For

Harrinique Tamara McPhee

Affectionately called “Drippy”, 18

a resident of Kemp Road died on Saturday 4th, February 2023.

Memories will be Cherished by her mother: Blanche McKenzie Spencer; father: Harrison McPhee; stepfather: Kirk Spencer; 1 sister: Shandra Oliver; 2 brothers: Lathario Davis, Kervon Stewart; grandparents: Elsle McKenzie; Bishop Alfred H K Cooper and Edith Cooper; sister-in-law: Deanca Curtis; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.