DEATH NOTICE

Harvey Bethel. age 59 years of Wilson Track died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, January 4th 2022.

He is survived by his Children Mother: Ruby Moss Adderley; Son: Jamaal Bethel; Daughter: Harveitte Bethel; Adopted Daughter: Jayden Adderley.; Sister: Felice Wallace; Brothers: Godfrey Bethel & Charles Rolle; Cousins: Patricia Deveaux & Family, Judy Minnis & Family, The Bahamar Family and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.