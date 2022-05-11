Harvey heads to the Big South Conference

Bahamian collegiate basketball player Ahmard Harvey has left the Coastal Carolina University Chanticleers program and is now headed to High Point, North Carolina, to play for the High Point University Panthers after using the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) transfer portal.

Harvey spent the last three years playing for the Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference of NCAA Division I basketball and will now be taking his talent to the Big South Conference in division one.

The Grand Bahama native made the announcement on social media this past weekend. Harvey joins Bahamians such as Sammy Hunter and Lathaniel Bastian who took the bold step for a change of scenery through the NCAA transfer portal.

The Panthers finished last season with a 14-18 win/loss record and were 7-9 in the Big South Conference. Their season ended with a 68-51 quarterfinal loss to Winthrop University in the Big South Tournament. While at High Point, Harvey will be playing for Panthers’ Head Coach G.G. Smith who has been there since 2017.

The 6’7” forward played in just seven games last season due to an injury and not being in Head Coach Cliff Ellis’ rotation some games. He averaged just 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. Harvey was able to score a season-high six points in two games. This highlight of his season was him playing here in New Providence at the Baha Mar Convention Center in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. Although he played sparingly, just two minutes in one game and a minute in the other, he said he was happy to be home, seeing and spending time with his family members.

In his sophomore season, Harvey played in 21 games – his most in a season. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game and shot 55 percent from the field. In his freshman season, he was on the floor 17 times. He averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game that season.

Last season, the Chanticleers finished with a 19-14 win/loss record, 8-8 in the Sun Belt Conference.

Harvey played locally for Coach Darrell Sears at St. George’s Senior High School in Freeport, Grand Bahama. After playing there, he went on to complete his high school studies in Louisville, Kentucky, playing for the Aspire Basketball Academy.

In his final year at Aspire, Harvey averaged 13.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.