Has Davis govt been good for workers?

In The Bahamas, the trade union movement has historically played an important and influential role in the struggle for equal treatment of workers, the attainment of majority rule and the development of the modern Bahamian economy.

From as far back as 1942 when the Burma Road riots erupted, the country’s modern political history was birthed.

The trade union movement’s journey over decades has been intertwined with that of the Progressive Liberal Party’s, which at its formation in 1953, embodied a new hope for Black Bahamians desirous of governing their own affairs and having access to educational and economic opportunities for themselves and their children.

It was with this historic relationship in mind – but more importantly, a strong desire to form the next government of The Bahamas – that Philip Davis and the PLP three weeks before the September 16 general election signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Trade Union Congress (TCU) and National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas (NCTU) pledging to address key labor issues if elected to government.

At the time of the signing, Davis, the PLP leader, stated, “The labor movement spurred the concept of universal suffrage. The labor movement has determined the political direction of every administration in the history of our democracy.

“Without question, the working class realized democracy for our Bahamas. Therefore, I am of the firm view that crushing and ignoring organized labor is a fundamental attack on democratic values.”

Among other commitments, the PLP pledged to enact a livable wage, supply a parcel of land to each umbrella union to build their national headquarters and provide for the full implementation of National Health Insurance.

The parties to the MOU agreed to amend the law and regulations to strengthen the role of conciliators and to enable the rulings of the Industrial Tribunal to be enforced without delay.

They agreed to work to carry out the provisions of the National Development Plan, which the Davis administration to date has not restarted any work on.

The parties agreed to work toward the enactment of a comprehensive Consumer Protection Act.

They also agreed that the labor movement and the PLP in government should meet from time to time but not less than quarterly to review the progress of this memorandum and matters of mutual concern.

It was agreed that a PLP government would “use its good offices to ensure that the spirit and the letter of the law regarding industrial agreements in the hotel and tourism sectors, and any other sectors, are concluded.”

Davis said at the time of the signing of the MOU that the document signaled the unification of labor in The Bahamas.

But nine months on from that signing, the reaction from labor leaders to what the Davis administration has done for labor unions is anything but unified.

This should not be surprising given the pushback to the MOU that came from some unions after the agreement was announced.

Nine affiliates of the National Congress of Trade Unions Bahamas lambasted the NCTUB’s signing of the MOU with the PLP, calling it “disingenuous action” that was not done on behalf of the majority of the umbrella union’s affiliates.

Then-Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis used the friction in the labor movement to try to embarrass Davis and the PLP and portrayed the signing of the MOU as a scam deal.

“To get power they will say just about anything. They are bankrupt in more ways than one,” Minnis said at the time.

But Davis and the PLP insisted that the party has long been the party of the working-class Bahamians and is committed to fostering a strong relationship with unions and deliver big for workers.

Mixed views

The government is far from doing that, however, Bahamas Public Services Union President Kimley Ferguson claimed on Monday.

“… Almost nine months in, we cannot seem to get a resolve on anything,” Ferguson said.

“We are concerned as to whether or not this administration is being the honorable persons that they said that they were prior to coming to office.”

Incidentally, the BPSU was one of the NCUB affiliates who had lambasted the signing of the deal with the PLP last year.

Given that the BPSU is not a party to the MOU, we questioned the president’s posture.

Seeking to hold someone to a deal that you opted not to enter does not make a lot of sense to us. This does not mean that the unions that did not sign do not have a right to expect certain things from the government.

That’s precisely the point Kimsley Ferguson made to National Review yesterday.

“I can’t say anything about [the MOU] but the Industrial Relations Act indicates how employers ought to respond toward employee representatives. I can’t speak for the NCTUB and what they didn’t do,” Ferguson said.

“My comments were based on what they (the PLP) said they were going to do, regardless of the fact that the NCTUB or the BPSU didn’t sign on to [the MOU]. What they made is a general statement indicating that they will honor long-standing issues. I don’t think they were being selective with that. If they were, they need to let us know.”

While Davis and the PLP have been criticized by the BPSU, Obie Ferguson, QC, who heads the Trade Union Congress told National Review Davis and the PLP are good for the trade union movement.

“We are very pleased with the progress we are making with respect to the items we agreed to in the MOU,” Obie Ferguson said.

“There are some things that we have not been able to resolve and we are working on them assiduously in finding a resolution. … We have been meeting with the prime minister, something that we did not get from the former government. We have been meeting with the minister of labor and we have been trying to resolve differences.”

He said there are many matters that have seen progress or resolution, including matters related to customs and immigration workers, Grand Lucayan workers, and members of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union.

He said the unions will soon meet with the government to discuss coming up with a livable wage, which will obviously require consultation with employer representatives as well.

“There are a whole range of other issues that we are currently working on and we are very satisfied that those matters that have not yet been finalized will be finalized in short order,” the TUC president said.

He declared, “This is going to be a good Labour Day for the labor movement and the workers of The Bahamas.”

Ferguson said the kind of approach being taken by the Davis administration is a substantial improvement over that taken by the previous administration, which had a “terrible” relationship with unions.

Davis and the PLP can take comfort in the fact that at least one segment of the labor movement thinks they are getting it right, but we note the TUC is not the umbrella union with the greatest number of members.

“We may not be the largest in numbers but we are the most representative of the 200,000 plus workers that we have in the country,” Obie Ferguson said.

While the umbrella unions have historically had some differences, it is promising to see that they intend to march united on Labour Day next Friday.

The Davis administration, meanwhile, has much to consider in addressing many of the outstanding labor issues as many involve financial considerations and we are experiencing an incredibly tight fiscal circumstance.

The jury is out on what the “new day” crew will be able to achieve for the Bahamian worker.

Perhaps the prime minister will provide some signals in this regard in his budget communication in Parliament today.