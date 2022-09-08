Funeral Service for the late Hattie Sweeting, 104 of Palm Beach Street and formerly of Deep Creek, Eleuthera, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Kemp Road Ministries, Kemp Road. Officiating will be Pastor Ivan F. Butler Jr. assisted by other ministers of religion. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish Hattie’s fond memories are Daughters: Betty N. B. Davis, Carolyn Bowe Bastian, Jacqueline McKinney (deceased); Son: Leon Sweeting; Son-in-Law: James McKinney; Grandsons: Shaun Malancus Forbes, Horatio Dion Francis, Bradley Braynen, and Shelton Burrows; Granddaughter: Monique Rolle; Great grandchildren: Puttia and Puttisha Patton, Isaiah and Marvanette Rolle, Slexis, Deonte and Dana Francis, Rosini, Breyanna and Brinae Braynen, Lashae and Jacqueline Burrows; Great-great-grandson: Brandon Scott; Nieces & Nephews: Dorothy (Edward) Prosper, Sylvia Francis of Miramar Fl; Marjorie Ramsey, Shirley Segor of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl; Yvonne Smith and Paulette Hill of Miami Fl; Selwyn Hudson, Apostle Leon Wallace, and Peggy Pennerman; Grandnieces & Nephews: Henson, Judy, Edward & Janet Prosper; Sandra Butler, Christopher Prosper, Prophetess Dorothy and Apostle King David McPhee, Diana & Virgil Bowe, Deborah McFall, Leona & Ralph Vega of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl.; Donna and Desmond Bascombe of Miramar, Fl; Wendy and William Mills, Wendell and Desmin Francis, Andrew, Lisa, Derek & Jan Moss, Cayla and Donald Mickalishen (Canada), Judy and Rev. Neal Graham, Robertha Hudson, Leanna Jones, Rosemary Panza, Maylyn Robison, Shena Buggss, Brittany, Cleo and Ravon Smith of Ft. Lauderdale; Cecil & Mariyn McKenzie, Tanya Larrimore, Anne Charlton and Stephanie Joseph of Ft. Lauderdale; Great- Grandnieces & Nephews: Bernie, Rashad, Tawanya & Ali Prosper, Crystal Butler, Racardo Prosper, Chequita Rolle, King David McPhee Jr., Sheniqua Ramsey, Shavonia and Travonia McQueen, Dr. Christie & Elizabeth Prosper, Dwight, DJ and Destinique Rahming, Dawn Simpson, Tammy & James Lacroix, Ciji and Dimitri McFall, Alex and Raphael Vega, Ft. Lauderdale; Demico Armbrister and Desmond Bascombe, Miramar, Florida; Liam and Richard Mills, Shatara Troy, Stefan, Simone and Seth Francis, Andrieka, Eugene, Jade and Deja Moss, Jonathan and Jordan Graham of Ft. Lauderdale; Tammy Jones, Gary, Barry and Larry Panza, James Buggs, Monesha and Monell Smith of Ft. Lauderdale, Asia and Aerin Robinson of Miami, Fl.; Donovan & Torrie McKenzie, Ronald Brunson, Devonte Holmes of Ft. Lauderdale; Shakera, Charles & Shaneka Rolle, Carlos Delgado of Miami, Fl.; Jamal Lightbourn, Gerille Tatum, Troyann and Troy Pinder, Jasmine and Robin Charlton of Ft. Lauderdale; Eric and Derrick Stuart; Other Friends & Family: Dorothy Hinsey & Family; Betty, T’Shera, Merina, Marva, Michael, Ricardo Davis & Family; Cleveland Humes & Family; The Miller Family, Dianah Simmons & Family; Lethia Bain & Family; Isome, Mickey, Jenkins and Delores Davis of Rochester New York; Kathi Davis Jackson & Family, Detroit, MI.; Mavis Johnson & Family, Brittaney & Bernard Evans Jr.; Melvern & Washington Collie & Family; Sandra Wright & Family; Rodney, Sherry & Terrecita Minnis & Family, Clinton & Martha Minnis & Family; Davinia Thompson & Family; Bertram & Raymond Pratt & Family; Raymond & Jeanah Pratt & Family; Arnette Rolle & Family; Mildred Davis & Family; Mr. Sidney Bain & Family, Centry Rolle Dean & Family; Molly Saunders; Christine Bain & Family; Drs. Ivan and Joan Butler & Family; Kemp Road Ministries; neighbors of Palm Beach Street, Elizabeth Estates and Bain Town Community; Rita Forbes (care taker) & Family; Dr. Jensen Johnson & the Staff of Surgical Ward #2 at Princess Margaret Hospital; Carmila Cancino; Dr. E. Miller. A special thanks to the Butler & Bethel Families.

The family apologizes if your name was inadvertently omitted.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday September 9th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday September 10th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.