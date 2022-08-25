Hattie Sweeting aged 104 of Palm Beach Street and formerly of Deep Creek, Eleuthera, died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday, August 17th, 2022.

She is survived by her Daughters: Betty N. Davis and Carolyn Bowe Bastian; Adopted Son: Leon Sweeting; Grandsons: Bradly Brennan, Deon Francis and Malancus Forbes; Son-in-law: James McKinney; Nieces: Dorothy Ramsey Prosper, Silvia Ramsey Francis, Marforia Ramsey, Yvonne Capron and family of Mia, FL.; Shirley Segar & family of FTL, FL.; Paulette Hill & family of Mia, FL. and Peggie Burrows & family; Nephews: Clinton Minnis,Apostle Leon Wallace, Wendel Francis, Henson and Edward Prosper; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.