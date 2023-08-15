Health of coral reefs a concern after oil found on GB beaches

While authorities on Grand Bahama try to determine the source of lumps of oil found on beaches on the island, environmentalists are concerned about the impact on coral reefs and shorelines.

“There are direct proven correlations between how oil contamination can threaten coral health,” Coral Vita’s Co-Founder and Chief Reef Officer Sam Teicher told Grand Bahama News.

Reports and photos of oil and tar-like blobs on the feet of beachgoers taking their early morning walks, on the paws of their pets and on the legs of those taking a swim, started flooding social media on Tuesday. As late as Friday, there were reports and photos of oil blobs at Fortune Bay and Discovery Bay.

Those affected contacted environmental groups, including Save The Bays, Waterkeepers and even the Humane Society.

Teicher said Coral Vita did not receive a call, but heard the reports of the oily particles floating on shorelines and in the sand of beaches on the southern side of the island.

He remembers his first-hand experience with damage done by an oil spill in the Indian Ocean.

“In 2020, there was an oil spill in the island nation of Mauritius where I did coral restoration work,” he said.

According to NASA’s Earth Science Applied Sciences website, that incident involved the leaking of nearly 1,000 metric tons of oil from a tanker that ran aground on a coral reef on the island’s southeast coast, polluting the nearby coral reefs, surrounding beaches and lagoons.

“It did a ton of damage to the coral reef, marine life as well as to the local community, as far as property value and tourism impact and public health,” said Teicher.

“So, yes, Coral Vita is very concerned about this latest incident in Grand Bahama waters. We are already concerned about coral health, not only because of how things have deteriorated these past years, but right now, there is a massive spike in the region’s ocean temperatures.

“We’re already in the process of trying to protect coral from dying due to a spike in temperature, so throwing oil on top of them would make it significantly worse.”

The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) confirmed that a joint task force, made up of officials from DEPP, the government’s Port Department, the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s Environmental Department and Lucaya Service Company (LUSCO), is investigating the matter.

In an August 9 statement, LUSCO officials said the task force “is working together to determine the initiating cause of this incident and it remains a high priority”.

“The responding agencies, with assistance from private citizens and non-governmental agencies, have enacted remediation protocols in conjunction with the relevant environmental agencies to ensure the swift and proper remediation of oil deposits,” it said.

Save The Bays Chairman Joseph Darville said he is concerned about the substance’s “tricky” disguise.

“The curious thing is when you go out on the beach walking and you think you are walking on clean sand, this stuff is actually covered under a thin layer of sand,” he said.

Darville explained that with the tide coming in and going out, and the pockets of oil coming in, some on seaweed, it becomes covered with sand.

He advised beachgoers to be careful, until a total cleanup is completed.

Two weeks ago, Buckeye Bahamas Hub reported an oil spill incident at its terminal.

In a statement, company officials confirmed that the spill occurred just before 6 a.m., on August 2, during a flushing operation to facilitate the transfer of products between two tanks.

The flushing operation was immediately suspended and containment and recovery efforts begun. However, an oil sheen was seen on the surface of water which traveled westward and out to sea.

Minister of Environment and National Resources Vaughn Miller, who was on Grand Bahama at the time, said an active investigation was ongoing into the Buckeye oil spill.

“Once all of our findings have been submitted, and the department makes the decision and submits it and its recommendations to the Office of the Attorney General, then based on that, we will determine what we will do,” Miller said.

He noted that penalties may be levied.

In response to the reports of oil found on local beaches, Buckeye said, “Buckeye Partners continues its robust containment, recovery and remediation initiatives aimed at protecting the environment following the release of fuel oil at its Buckeye Bahamas Hub marine terminal on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

“These initiatives are guided by Buckeye’s ongoing environmental monitoring – including systematic aerial surveys and on-the-ground beach patrols.

“We are aware that petroleum-based residue has been found on certain area beaches. While the source of the material is currently unknown, we are actively investigating and have initiated clean-up efforts on local beaches, as well as continuous monitoring across the area in coordination with our stakeholders.”